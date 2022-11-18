ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

KMPH.com

Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
HANFORD, CA

