Reynolds football is experienced, talented and ready to 'leave their mark' in the playoffs

Shane Laws spent the regular season trying to describe to his Reynolds football team what it's like to make a deep playoff run.

A big, experienced senior class had been through a lot during their Rockets careers – some good, some bad – but the one thing they hadn't accomplished was winning the type of postseason games many of them remember seeing Reynolds win while they were in elementary or middle school.

Laws, though, believed everything the Rockets had seen over the past couple of seasons meant they could make some noise in the playoffs, regardless of what the 4A bracket served them.

Wins over four-time defending regional champion Chambers in the second round and Butler in the third round showed he was onto something, and with a trip to No. 6 Weddington on Friday, Reynolds is into the fourth round for just the third time since 2002, on the brink of putting itself among those whose accomplishments decorate the walls they're surrounded by every day.

"In our locker room, they look at the bulletin board and the trophies and all that stuff, and it's a little hard to look at what some other teams have been able to accomplish," Laws said at the end of the regular season. "They want to make sure they leave their mark."

The Rockets are reaping the benefits of a senior core that includes players who have been major contributors since they were sophomores in the spring 2020-21 season. Reynolds went 7-2, winning the WMAC and a playoff game.

In 2021, Reynolds lost a conference game (and championship) for the first time since 2014 and limped to a 7-4 finish that led to some soul-searching throughout the program.

"They remember a lot about last season," Laws said. "That's one of the assets this group has, especially the defense, is just experience, and experience in a lot of different situations, both positive and negative. In football, especially high school football, that just carries a lot of weight."

Both of those campaigns included elite competition — 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic in the spring season and 2A state champion Shelby in 2021.

Those up-close looks at some of the top teams in the state in any classification were invaluable, Laws said.

"I don't think there's anything that's going to shock them," Laws said. "If we're fortunate enough to play deep into the playoffs … they've seen that kind of play, and they've seen it before on Friday night."

Understanding what state championship-caliber teams look like also meant the Rockets could recognize it within themselves throughout the season, increasing the intensity for summer workouts, preseason practices and throughout the regular season.

One of the concerns Laws did have entering the postseason was whether his team would be able to remain locked in for every play of every game, deep into the fourth quarter, after concluding the regular season with a parade of blowouts against conference teams.

As it turns out, Reynolds had little trouble making the adjustment. In each of the past two games, the team rallied in the fourth quarter for a go-ahead score: a 41-yard field goal with less than two minutes left against Chambers and a touchdown against Butler for a four-point lead the defense protected over the final 8:48.

"Every single play counts in football. Every single yard," linebacker Asher Cunningham said. "If we keep level-headed and just be disciplined, this is a football team with every chance to win state."

Even a win away from the regional final, that's not a sentiment shared by many prognosticators outside of the region — and certainly wasn't on their radars when the postseason bracket was released. But Laws believes his program has the respect of opposing coaches who remember past Rockets teams that reached and won on the big stage, most recently reaching the 2017 state championship and winning the 2009 state title.

And even if they don't, a quick review of Reynolds film from this year should put them on high alert.

"There's a lot of coaches that don't want to come up this mountain," Laws said.

Chambers and Butler have learned why, but in the fourth round, it will be Laws' team doing the traveling. Going on the road as the No. 7 seed, though, is a privilege, a sign you've defended your home field adequately enough to play deep into November.

And with the strength of the 4A West in particular, making it that far leaves no room for doubt over whether you belong, or how much further you can go.

"I know what kind of talent we have, but I know what we're going to be up against," Laws said. "But it's – this group's got a little something about them. They're a special group."

