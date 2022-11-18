LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.

