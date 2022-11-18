Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
New York residents urged to stay home as storm disrupts services, including air travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York residents have been urged to stay home, as a big snowstorm has disrupted services, including air travel. There were near-whiteout conditions in Buffalo on Friday, with some areas seeing at least four feet of snow. Many drivers became stuck on the road, while...
news3lv.com
New wrong-way driver detection systems in Nevada move forward
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New systems to detect wrong-way drivers on Nevada highways have gotten the green light. Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the Department of Transportation Board of Directors approved a slew of new contracts on Friday. One of those projects is the installation of wrong-way driver detection...
news3lv.com
UNLV study highlights traffic safety in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When it comes to driving habits in the state of Nevada, the descriptions are rarely flattering. From speeding to tailgating to running red lights, the problems are right outside your windshield. “There’s a lot of road rage,” says Gloria Dillard while waiting outside the DMV...
news3lv.com
RTC prepares for busy holiday traffic ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their trips ahead of time as Thanksgiving approaches next week. RTC buses around the valley will be operating on Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Saturday schedule for transit...
news3lv.com
American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
news3lv.com
Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
news3lv.com
Commanders will honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday's game against Texans
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The Washington Commanders will honor the victims of the deadly University of Virginia shooting in their game on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Players will wear three helmet decals – 1, 15, and 41 – to honor UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in the shooting.
