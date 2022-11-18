ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

news3lv.com

New wrong-way driver detection systems in Nevada move forward

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New systems to detect wrong-way drivers on Nevada highways have gotten the green light. Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the Department of Transportation Board of Directors approved a slew of new contracts on Friday. One of those projects is the installation of wrong-way driver detection...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

UNLV study highlights traffic safety in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When it comes to driving habits in the state of Nevada, the descriptions are rarely flattering. From speeding to tailgating to running red lights, the problems are right outside your windshield. “There’s a lot of road rage,” says Gloria Dillard while waiting outside the DMV...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

RTC prepares for busy holiday traffic ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their trips ahead of time as Thanksgiving approaches next week. RTC buses around the valley will be operating on Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Saturday schedule for transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Commanders will honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday's game against Texans

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The Washington Commanders will honor the victims of the deadly University of Virginia shooting in their game on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Players will wear three helmet decals – 1, 15, and 41 – to honor UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC

