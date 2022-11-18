ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Joby

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska toasts to local wineries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

The gentle side of Autumn, returns...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a week of bitter cold, we finally turned the corner toward warmer weather, Sunday. Highs temperatures were wall to wall 50s across the state today, but as you might expect, now that the sun has set, it will be a chilly night as the winds turn light. Morning lows on Monday morning will be in the upper teens and low 20s.
HASTINGS, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Cold temperatures didn’t stop the faithful from gathering at the Celebration of Lights

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.
WOWT

Pursuit in York County ends in deadly crash

A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and single digits this morning, afternoon highs only around 30 degrees. Nebraska efforts to ease worker...
YORK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction completed by mid-December.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun

KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
agupdate.com

21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer

Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
chadroneagles.com

Eight place at Younes Hospitality Open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- November 20, 2022 -- Eight Chadron State College men's wrestlers placed on Saturday at the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, hosted at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Three men placed in the Elite brackets, where primarily varsity wrestlers and veterans compete, while five were in the Amateur brackets...
CHADRON, NE

