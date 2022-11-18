Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Celebration of Lights: Purgatory Pies
HASTINGS, Neb. — Jerry Allen is the owner of the new downtown business Purgatory Pies. We spoke to him during the Celebration of Lights.
NebraskaTV
Celebration of Lights: Imperial Jewelers
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings business is celebrating 57 years of being open. Brandi McCoy, owner of Imperial Jewelers, joined us on NTV News.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Joby
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
NebraskaTV
Nebraska toasts to local wineries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: World Lung Cancer Awareness Month
AXTELL, Neb. — November is World Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this year the emphasis is on early detection. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers told us more on First at Five.
KSNB Local4
The gentle side of Autumn, returns...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a week of bitter cold, we finally turned the corner toward warmer weather, Sunday. Highs temperatures were wall to wall 50s across the state today, but as you might expect, now that the sun has set, it will be a chilly night as the winds turn light. Morning lows on Monday morning will be in the upper teens and low 20s.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KSNB Local4
Cold temperatures didn’t stop the faithful from gathering at the Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
WOWT
Pursuit in York County ends in deadly crash
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and single digits this morning, afternoon highs only around 30 degrees. Nebraska efforts to ease worker...
NebraskaTV
Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction completed by mid-December.
NebraskaTV
School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
17-year-old arrested after realistic-looking BB gun causes KHS to go under lockdown
KEARNEY, Neb. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility after he reportedly caused Kearney High School to go under lockdown due to having a realistic-looking BB gun. According to Kearney Police, the teen was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, possession of...
agupdate.com
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
chadroneagles.com
Eight place at Younes Hospitality Open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- November 20, 2022 -- Eight Chadron State College men's wrestlers placed on Saturday at the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, hosted at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Three men placed in the Elite brackets, where primarily varsity wrestlers and veterans compete, while five were in the Amateur brackets...
Comments / 0