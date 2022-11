In case you had your Friday evening priorities elsewhere, the Cincinnati Reds sent Kyle Farmer to the Minnesota Twins in a trade last night, picking up a pitcher who’ll a) turn 26 years old next summer and b) has yet to pitch above AA. Within an hour of that trade going final, they followed it up by acquiring Kevin Newman from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sending reliever Dauri Moreta across the division in the process.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO