Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County

105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Lite 98.7

When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
VERONA, NY
Lite 98.7

Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way

It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
cnycentral.com

New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo

The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

