ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Report: 26 domestic violence victims killed in 4-year span

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WK5jy_0jF5v2nB00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than two-dozen Rhode Islanders were killed in domestic violence incidents over a four-year span, according to a recently-released report by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence (RICADV ) .

Between 2016 and 2020, the report reveals there were 26 domestic violence homicides across 11 cities and towns.

The report indicates that 21 of the victims were killed in an intimate partner homicide incident, while the other five were either family members or roommates.

Of the 21 victims killed in intimate partner homicide incidents, the report states 15 were either a current or former intimate partner of the perpetrator and six were bystanders killed during an attack on the perpetrator’s intimate partner.

READ: Domestic Violence Homicide Report

“Each of these victims were beloved members of our community before their lives were stolen by domestic abuse,” RICADV Executive Director Lucy Rios said. “Collectively, they leave behind children, siblings, parents, grandparents and many other family members and loved ones.”

Rios described the deadly link between community and domestic violence is “significant and devastating.”

“It reminds us just how dangerous abusive individuals can be, not only to those who they claim to love, but to the community as well,” Rios said.

The report reveals that 42% of the domestic violence homicides between 2016 and 2020 were committed with a firearm.

“Firearms remain the most common weapon used to kill victims in Rhode Island,” Rios said.

Rios said there are a number of domestic homicide risk factors, including previous victimization, restraining orders, criminal history, stalking, direct threats, prior assaults and the presence of a firearm.

“We can’t ignore these warning signs,” Rios said.

The report suggests the state establish a dedicated Domestic Violence Court to “promote greater victim safety, informed judicial decision making and offender accountability in critical misdemeanor domestic abuse cases.”

“Many other states and jurisdictions across the country have embraced this specialized court model,” the report states.

It also suggests the state continue to invest in domestic violence service providers, primary prevention strategies and specialized housing for survivors.

“We still have so much more work to do,” Rios said. “Any life lost to domestic violence is one too many.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
FREETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Three state troopers struck by cars within days of each other

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and be alert after three troopers were struck in separate incidents within days of each other this week. “We are incredibly fortunate that none of these incidents resulted in a life-threatening injury, but we need drivers to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Arrest made in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, Cape & Islands DA says

DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that one person connected to the heist, which happened at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Rockland Trust in the town of Tisbury, was in custody.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy