Family Time at NH Collection Prague Carlos IV
Book a stay at NH Collection Prague Carlos IV for your next family travel trip to Prague. Located 30 minutes from Václav Havel Airport Prague and a short walk to many of the city’s popular attractions, it’s the perfect home base for your visit. Built as a...
Niecy Nash Does Red Carpet Glamour With Her Wife Jessica Betts in Colorful Suit at American Music Awards 2022
Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts arrived at the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles hand-in-hand. For her first outfit of the night, Nash wore a spaghetti-strapped fitted black gown with an open-back and a ribbed-tie silhouette. The train of the dress ruffled across the red carpet while Betts incorporated a green suit into the mix with hits of yellow, red and black retro patterns. The musician opted for a black bow tie and a yellow button-down shirt to go with the colorful double-lapeled tuxedo. Although Nash opted for a monochromatic look, she wore ruched leather gloves that...
Broadway musical "KPOP" celebrates ahead of opening night
NEW YORK -- A celebration was held Sunday for the upcoming opening of the new Broadway musical "KPOP."Starring real life recording star Luna, the show honors the global phenomenon that is K-pop.It tells the story of international superstars giving their all for a one-night-only concert amid personal and cultural struggles.The cast, which features stars of K-pop and musical theater, say they can't wait to make an impact on Broadway with this original musical."It literally is a dream come true for me, being in a K-pop group for 15 years and now coming to the Broadway stage in America," actor Kevin Woo said. "K-pop music, which is a different genre that Broadway has never seen before ... Something new, something original and something that is accessible for everyone," actress Julia Abueya said."KPOP" features Korean, Korean-American and API representation on and off stage. One of its composers, Helen Park, is the first Asian woman to compose a Broadway show.The show is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
Yola Performs “Break The Bough” At The 2022 American Music Awards
Yola performed “Break the Brough” from her 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Stand For Myself, at the 2022 American Music Awards. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the English singer and songwriter brought an upbeat groove to the award show’s “Song of the Soul” segment, which celebrates the power of music and the artists that use their voices to inspire change. More from VIBE.comLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music AwardsGloRilla And Cardi B Bring "Tomorrow 2" To The 2022 American Music AwardsMissy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater was treated to a soulful disco-inspired...
Bob Iger named Disney CEO in shocking development
In a move that shocked Hollywood, Bob Iger, one of the most notable CEOs in the history of the Walt Disney company, is returning to run the media empire.
