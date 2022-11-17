NEW YORK -- A celebration was held Sunday for the upcoming opening of the new Broadway musical "KPOP."Starring real life recording star Luna, the show honors the global phenomenon that is K-pop.It tells the story of international superstars giving their all for a one-night-only concert amid personal and cultural struggles.The cast, which features stars of K-pop and musical theater, say they can't wait to make an impact on Broadway with this original musical."It literally is a dream come true for me, being in a K-pop group for 15 years and now coming to the Broadway stage in America," actor Kevin Woo said. "K-pop music, which is a different genre that Broadway has never seen before ... Something new, something original and something that is accessible for everyone," actress Julia Abueya said."KPOP" features Korean, Korean-American and API representation on and off stage. One of its composers, Helen Park, is the first Asian woman to compose a Broadway show.The show is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO