Cruise is now providing daytime robotaxi rides to its workers. The self-driving unit of GM hopes to open up the service to the general public quickly. Cruise has been testing its robotaxi service in San Francisco since June 2021, when it grew to become the primary firm licensed to check robotaxis within the state. In June 2022, it was lastly capable of start charging for robotaxi rides within the metropolis. Up till now, nevertheless, the corporate’s operations have been restricted to between 10 PM and 6 AM.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO