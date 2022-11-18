ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County

105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

A week of beer deals puts CNY's craft brew industry on display

There's been a bump in customers this week at the Talking Cursive Brewery. The spot just across from the old Niagara Mohawk building in downtown Syracuse offers craft brews, food and themed nights, like Taco Tuesdays. The site has seen a boost in clientele over the last several days thanks...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way

It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
