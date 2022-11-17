BROOKINGS, S.D.—The Augustana wrestling team began its dual season at South Dakota State with AU seeing one victory in the 40-4 team loss. Augustana begins its season 0-1 in dual action. South Dakota State, of the NCAA Division I Big 12 conference, opens its dual season 1-0. At 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald earned a 11-2 major decision win. Fitzgerald recorded a takedown in the second period and added three more takedowns in the third period over his SDSU opponent. He added a point for riding time, an escape and a penalty point to bring his total to 11 points.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO