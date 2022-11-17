ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

goaugie.com

Augustana Women’s Cross Country Collects Regional Title

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The nationally-ranked Augustana cross country teams collected top-three finishes at the NCAA Central Region Championships with a first place finish for the women and a third place overall finish for the men. Augustana's prolific finish secures its spot at the NCAA Championship in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Viking Wrestling Falls at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D.—The Augustana wrestling team began its dual season at South Dakota State with AU seeing one victory in the 40-4 team loss. Augustana begins its season 0-1 in dual action. South Dakota State, of the NCAA Division I Big 12 conference, opens its dual season 1-0. At 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald earned a 11-2 major decision win. Fitzgerald recorded a takedown in the second period and added three more takedowns in the third period over his SDSU opponent. He added a point for riding time, an escape and a penalty point to bring his total to 11 points.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Duffy Double-Double Pushes Women Hoops Past Chargers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team garnered its third-straight win this season with an 85-55 victory against Briar Cliff in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings pulled ahead early, collecting the first bucket of the game from a second-chance point for Aislinn Duffy, setting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
msumdragons.com

MSUM Schools South Dakota Mines Behind Beeninga's Big Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the closing game of the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls, the Dragon men leveraged a strong second half en route to a 74-57 victory over South Dakota Mines. The story of the first half to be the offensive performance of Jacob Beeninga, who scored 14...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 10 Black Hills State, 82-73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team suffered a late setback in an 82-73 loss to No. 10 Black Hills State Saturday to close out the East/West Challenge. The Vikings received a career-high 18 points from Akoi Akoi while Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller reached double-figure scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Plainsman

Lincoln edges Tigers in five sets

SIOUX FALLS – Losing a big lead in the first set proved costly as the Huron Tigers fell to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in five sets in the second round of the Class AA Tournament Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Set scores for...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Central Lyon celebrates 1977 championship

ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Last week, South Dakota high school football teams made their way to Vermillion for the state championships. This week, Iowa teams head to Cedar Rapids for their title tilts. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 and show you how...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

