goaugie.com
Viking Swimming & Diving Breaks Open Record Books at Augustana Invitational
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Augustana swimming & diving teams had a very successful Augustana Invitational highlighted by an NCAA 'A' cut, multiple NCAA 'B' cuts, in addition to multiple broken school records and a compilation of personal bests. Overall, the No. 10 Viking women placed third with 1065 points....
goaugie.com
Augustana Women’s Cross Country Collects Regional Title
JOPLIN, Mo. -- The nationally-ranked Augustana cross country teams collected top-three finishes at the NCAA Central Region Championships with a first place finish for the women and a third place overall finish for the men. Augustana's prolific finish secures its spot at the NCAA Championship in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 2.
goaugie.com
Viking Wrestling Falls at South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D.—The Augustana wrestling team began its dual season at South Dakota State with AU seeing one victory in the 40-4 team loss. Augustana begins its season 0-1 in dual action. South Dakota State, of the NCAA Division I Big 12 conference, opens its dual season 1-0. At 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald earned a 11-2 major decision win. Fitzgerald recorded a takedown in the second period and added three more takedowns in the third period over his SDSU opponent. He added a point for riding time, an escape and a penalty point to bring his total to 11 points.
kbhbradio.com
2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
goaugie.com
Duffy Double-Double Pushes Women Hoops Past Chargers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team garnered its third-straight win this season with an 85-55 victory against Briar Cliff in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings pulled ahead early, collecting the first bucket of the game from a second-chance point for Aislinn Duffy, setting...
msumdragons.com
MSUM Schools South Dakota Mines Behind Beeninga's Big Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the closing game of the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls, the Dragon men leveraged a strong second half en route to a 74-57 victory over South Dakota Mines. The story of the first half to be the offensive performance of Jacob Beeninga, who scored 14...
goaugie.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 10 Black Hills State, 82-73
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team suffered a late setback in an 82-73 loss to No. 10 Black Hills State Saturday to close out the East/West Challenge. The Vikings received a career-high 18 points from Akoi Akoi while Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller reached double-figure scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
West Sioux falls to Van Meter in 1A title game
West Sioux's quest for a third State Title came up short in the Iowa 1A State Championship as they fell to Van Meter for the second straight season, 35-7.
Cavs and Tigers set for ‘AA’ tilt following upset wins
Both Jefferson and Harrisburg picked up upset wins in the semifinals as the Cavaliers and Tigers will play for the Class AA State Volleyball title Saturday night.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claims first state title since 2006
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After Central Lyon/George-Little Rock fell in the title game and lost in the quarterfinal round to rival West Lyon, CL/G-LR has been on a mission. They’ve won 12 games by double-digit margins leading up to the title game against another undefeated team in Williamsburg. The defense of both teams starred in […]
Plainsman
Lincoln edges Tigers in five sets
SIOUX FALLS – Losing a big lead in the first set proved costly as the Huron Tigers fell to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in five sets in the second round of the Class AA Tournament Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Set scores for...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Central Lyon celebrates 1977 championship
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Last week, South Dakota high school football teams made their way to Vermillion for the state championships. This week, Iowa teams head to Cedar Rapids for their title tilts. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 and show you how...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center. ”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got...
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
KELOLAND TV
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
KELOLAND TV
Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
