Prichard police recruit charged with rape, sodomy: Chickasaw police
CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they arrested a Prichard police recruit for rape and sodomy Thursday.
According to officials, Brian Lacey committed the crime a week ago at a home in Chickasaw. The victim was allegedly an acquaintance of Lacey’s. Officers were able to gather enough evidence to arrest him Thursday afternoon. Lacey is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday at 8:30 a.m.Baby found near drugs, stolen items from storage units found: Mobile Police
Lacey has a criminal past in Mobile County, where in 2007 he was charged with third-degree assault.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0