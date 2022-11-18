Prichard police recruit charged with rape, sodomy: Chickasaw police

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they arrested a Prichard police recruit for rape and sodomy Thursday.

According to officials, Brian Lacey committed the crime a week ago at a home in Chickasaw. The victim was allegedly an acquaintance of Lacey’s. Officers were able to gather enough evidence to arrest him Thursday afternoon. Lacey is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Lacey has a criminal past in Mobile County, where in 2007 he was charged with third-degree assault.

