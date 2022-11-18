Read full article on original website
11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Two on board | Plane crashes on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane crashed on New Walkertown Road and Kem Drive in Winston-Salem Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m. Two people were on board at the time. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. New...
2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
wfdd.org
UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash
Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
2 dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journa that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and...
2 men facing charges following shooting in Colfax
COLFAX, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at a gun store in Colfax Sunday. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the two are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo on West Market Street. Sheriff...
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington robbery: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
WXII 12
Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street. Authorities said two people...
3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Randolph County near Randleman, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit. Deputies are on the scene of the crash. The road was closed at mile […]
High Point police issue car-swinging warning
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two right lanes of Interstate 85/40 were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Thursday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road. The closure began at 7:36 p.m. and lasted until […]
West Market Street reopened after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
Liberty Street closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash temporarily closed a portion of a road in Winston-Salem Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said the intersection of Liberty Street is closed at 24th Street for until further notice while the road is being repaired. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving...
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
