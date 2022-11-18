“Days of our Lives” will once again welcome actress Victoria Konefal back to Salem as Ciara Brady Weston. Earlier this month, the actress not only joined the first in-person “Day of DAYS” fan event in three years but she could also be seen in clips from the fall/winter teaser video shown at the event’s conclusion, wherein her character walks in on her mother, Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso), getting intimate with Harris Michaels (Steve Burton), a man Ciara first met during Chapter 2 of “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

