soapoperanetwork.com
Victoria Konefal Back to ‘Days of our Lives’
“Days of our Lives” will once again welcome actress Victoria Konefal back to Salem as Ciara Brady Weston. Earlier this month, the actress not only joined the first in-person “Day of DAYS” fan event in three years but she could also be seen in clips from the fall/winter teaser video shown at the event’s conclusion, wherein her character walks in on her mother, Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso), getting intimate with Harris Michaels (Steve Burton), a man Ciara first met during Chapter 2 of “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.”
soapoperanetwork.com
‘The Talk’ Joins Pluto TV Lineup
With current channel options dedicated to game shows “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal,” and soaps “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” Pluto TV announced today that it would also be bringing select episodes of “The Talk” to the growing FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming) platform.
