SF man’s mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One San Francisco native has the goal of completing 30 acts of kindness before his 30th birthday, and he just completed his third on Wednesday.

Bryan Tsiliacos individually packaged 118 care boxes and hand-delivered them to animal shelter workers. His first stop of the day was the San Francisco SPCA. “Nothing like this has happened in the four years that I’ve been here so it is really nice to see,” said Riley Smith, SFSPCA Animal Trainer.

This was one of the thirty acts of kindness for essential workers that he plans on completing before turning 30 years old in February. “This was our biggest one yet,” said Tsiliacos.

He was influenced to put together the care boxes of things like vitamins, healthy snacks and bath products after seeing the spike in animal adoptions during the pandemic. He learned that shelter workers are five times more likely to develop PTSD.

“Go through some emotional stresses because it happens when you’re dealing with animals that are abandoned or been abused,” said Tsiliacos.

After delivering to San Francisco SPCA, Tsiliacos made his second delivery at SF Animal Care and Control. He shared his mission with the more than 60 employees taking care of around 200 animals each day.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Executive Director Virginia Donohue said the work at the shelter is rewarding, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tough days. “No one likes to see a great dog that’s here for four months before it can get a home. That stuff really wears at you,” said Donohue.

Other acts of kindness Tsiliacos has done includes giving gourmet desserts to San Jose firefighters and school supplies to Oakland middle school teachers. “It’s so nice for them to realize that people in the community are really and truly thinking about them,” said Tsiliacos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.