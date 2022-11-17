ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8bWO_0jF5t92g00

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said GOP candidate Herschel Walker has “crossed a line” after Walker accused the Democrat of being a negligent father.

“I know that politics is ugly,” Warnock, the father of two, said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . “People play all kinds of games, unfortunately. But Herschel Walker and his allies have crossed a line where my family is concerned.”

“I want to set the record straight: My children live with me. I am present with my children in every way that a father should be, from breakfast in the morning to bedtime prayers at night. I can’t continue to let him lie about our family.”

At a campaign stop in Augusta earlier this week, Walker said Warnock doesn’t “keep his own kids.”

“He paid himself for child care, all that stuff – why don’t he keep his own kids?” Walker said. “Don’t have nobody keep your kids. … I keep my own even though he lied about me.”

Walker’s campaign told AJC that Warnock’s family is “fair game” since “he and his allies have no problem with Hershel’s family being attacked.”

Walker’s campaign has been steeped in controversies surrounding his own parenting after it revealed Walker had three additional children he had not publicly acknowledged and, later, his son, 22-year-old Christian Walker, heavily criticized his father. He has also been accused of paying for multiple abortions.

Warnock is currently in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, who has accused the pastor of neglecting to see his children during his custody days and leaving her with unpaid child care expenses.

Earlier this year, Ndoye filed for additional custody of their children so she could move them to Massachusetts as she completes a Harvard University program.

The filing also asked for an increase in Warnock’s child support payments due to his “substantial” increase in income after his 2020 runoff victory.

“My children are the two brightest stars in my universe – my reason for just about everything I do,” Warnock told AJC. “They are in my care. And they lack for nothing.”

Walker and Warnock are embroiled in a highly watched runoff after neither candidate secured 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 8. The two will face each other again on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

First lady speaks after arrival at Cherry Point

First lady Jill Biden spoke to troops and their families after arriving at Cherry Point for their "Friendsgiving" dinner Monday night. First lady Jill Biden spoke to troops and their families after arriving at Cherry Point for their "Friendsgiving" dinner Monday night. Pitt County residents among governor volunteer service …
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: Republican lawmaker claims he hasn’t spoken to grandson suspect for 10 years

The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather and that they have been estranged for the past decade.Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich, KCRA...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNCT

2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police. Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy