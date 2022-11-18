OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is touting new bathroom upgrades at state parks, saying the upgrades saved taxpayers $30 million. “Since we began the State Park renovation projects, we’ve seen a steady increase in park attendance and sales tax revenue. Last year alone, visitors to Oklahoma State Parks spent $354.2 million in the communities surrounding the parks,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “I look forward to welcoming visitors to our newly renovated bathroom facilities, now upgraded with heat, air, and elevated privacy. These upgrades will not only improve the parks but also the communities they are in.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO