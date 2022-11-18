Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
New York residents urged to stay home as storm disrupts services, including air travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York residents have been urged to stay home, as a big snowstorm has disrupted services, including air travel. There were near-whiteout conditions in Buffalo on Friday, with some areas seeing at least four feet of snow. Many drivers became stuck on the road, while...
Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department touts new bathroom upgrades
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is touting new bathroom upgrades at state parks, saying the upgrades saved taxpayers $30 million. “Since we began the State Park renovation projects, we’ve seen a steady increase in park attendance and sales tax revenue. Last year alone, visitors to Oklahoma State Parks spent $354.2 million in the communities surrounding the parks,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “I look forward to welcoming visitors to our newly renovated bathroom facilities, now upgraded with heat, air, and elevated privacy. These upgrades will not only improve the parks but also the communities they are in.”
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Tailgating Oklahoma : Trucker Treats
Pretzels aren't just for snacking, they're for cooking and baking too!. Trucker Treats Founder, Zack Williamson, is sharing recipes that pair perfectly with the variety of Trucker Treat flavors. For more on Trucker Treats head to Truckertreats.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TRUCKER TREATS*
Commanders will honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday's game against Texans
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The Washington Commanders will honor the victims of the deadly University of Virginia shooting in their game on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Players will wear three helmet decals – 1, 15, and 41 – to honor UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in the shooting.
