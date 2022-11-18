Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch
Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
Ozark Sports Zone
Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980
Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
The Lamar Tigers are heading back to the Class 2 State Semifinals with a shutout win over Holden
Lamar football team travel to Holden, Missouri to take on the Holden Eagles for a Class 2 State Quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers didn’t waste anytime scoring touchdowns. They had a 41-0 lead at halftime. Lamar would go on to complete the shutout win with a 54-0 victory. The Tigers will host a rematch against the […]
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
Fans send off Reeds Spring football team for big game
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The community of Reeds Spring is supporting the football team as they leave for the state quarterfinals. Fans brought signs and horns to pump up the players as they left Friday afternoon for the game. The game, which is in Boonville, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday. Head Coach Andy McFarland said it’s […]
KYTV
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees temperatures warming back up through the weekend and early next week with sunshine returning to the Ozarks. While Thanksgiving week starts dry, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that wants to work in on Thanksgiving Day.
KYTV
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
KYTV
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m. Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the...
KYTV
Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck. Hamer was transported to the hospital where he […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
Comments / 0