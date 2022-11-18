Read full article on original website
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
gulfshorebusiness.com
Performance Optimal Health holds grand opening for North Naples location
Performance Optimal Health hosted its grand opening Wednesday at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Suite 302, in North Naples. The company employs a team of clinicians to help clients achieve their goals through coordinated and highly personalized health strategies focused on exercise, recovery, nutrition and stress management. It is set to open two more locations by the end of the year in Naples and Bonita Springs. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill bringing back live entertainment
After being unable to provide live entertainment to customers for three months, Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill received its outdoor live music permit established by the Naples City Council on Wednesday. Sea Monkey is at the Shoppes at Dockside on Sixth Avenue South in the former spot of The Parrot...
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
WINKNEWS.com
Where to get Sanibel & Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes
Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, Sanibel and Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes will be issued at a new location. The passes will be available at 1651 Lee Street in Fort Myers at the Lee County Talking Book Library. The Lee St. parking lot offers free parking for the library...
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
Florida Weekly
Luxury waterfront Gulfside Twelve finalizes purchase of Carousel Beach Motel, Estero Island
Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, a progressive real estate investment group with a focus on residential development opportunities throughout the midwest and southeast, has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the Carousel Beach Motel located at 6230 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. Carousel Beach Redevelopment, LLC, a...
WINKNEWS.com
Island Inn reopens to Sanibel residents, pass holders after Hurricane Ian
The oldest hotel on Sanibel Island will eventually look like one of the newest. The Island Inn, built in 1895 and serving as one of the longest-running businesses in Southwest Florida, did not have any of its original buildings left on the property going into Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian hit. But it did have wood-frame buildings dating back to the 1920s, said Island Inn general manager Chris Davison.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel; None of Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/12/22 – 11/18/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
WINKNEWS.com
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you closely follow what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers Beach...
WINKNEWS.com
D.R. Horton subdivision in Estero approved by council
Milan Villas, a D.R. Horton subdivision consisting of 44 single-family attached units, was unanimously approved for rezoning to residential from commercial by Estero Village Council. The 10-acre property at the northwest corner of Williams Road and Three Oaks Parkway was zoned for 100,000 square feet of commercial use in 2003,...
WINKNEWS.com
Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway
An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County buys scattered agricultural parcels for $2M
Collier County purchased 252.41 acres of scattered agricultural parcels at Burn Road, Section 33, in East Naples from HHH Limited Partnership for $2,072,500. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and William Rollins, CCIM, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL
First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen. It's bringing a sense of hope to Southwest Florida.
