Ozark Sports Zone
Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch
Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KMBC.com
Missouri man talks about starting second career as highway patrol trooper in his 40s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From keeping cattle to keeping the public safe, a Missouri man talks about the love he has for his second career in law enforcement. If you're in the area of Clinton, Missouri, you may encounter Missouri State Trooper Michael Henderson. Chances are you may leave...
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
KYTV
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m. Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck. Hamer was transported to the hospital where he […]
KYTV
Time to take out your turkey
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to start preparing for your Thanksgiving dinner and food safety should be top of mind. - Use one cutting board for meat and another for cutting bread, fruits, vegetables and other non-meat items. - Don’t eat raw cookie dough or anything with raw...
Springfield police need help identifying robbery suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at Casey’s convenience store. According to the SPD, on Halloween, Oct. 31, the suspect presented a firearm and demanded money at the Casey’s on 1510 N. Glenstone Ave. The suspect was wearing a ghillie suit […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire
The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
KYTV
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man survived a gunshot to the head moments after he was strangling the shooter’s mother at a home in Greene County. Steven Bailey, Jr., is charged with domestic assault and first-degree burglary. He is hospitalized and recovering from his injuries. A judge set bond for Bailey at $500,000.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children
UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor’s audit of the city of Rockville results in lowest possible rating of “poor”
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the city of Rockville, located in Bates County in western Missouri. By petition, city residents requested the audit, which resulted in a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible rating. Auditors identified numerous concerns related to accounting controls and procedures...
