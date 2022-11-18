ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaubleau, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch

Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
933kwto.com

Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight

Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m. Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck. Hamer was transported to the hospital where he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Time to take out your turkey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to start preparing for your Thanksgiving dinner and food safety should be top of mind. - Use one cutting board for meat and another for cutting bread, fruits, vegetables and other non-meat items. - Don’t eat raw cookie dough or anything with raw...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield police need help identifying robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at Casey’s convenience store. According to the SPD, on Halloween, Oct. 31, the suspect presented a firearm and demanded money at the Casey’s on 1510 N. Glenstone Ave. The suspect was wearing a ghillie suit […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire

The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children

UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
CAMDENTON, MO

