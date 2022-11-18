ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Resources available for homeless during overnight freeze warning

By Alexa Daly
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — With temperatures dipping as low as 31 degrees overnight , homeless shelters are opening their doors to those in need.

“Weekdays we invite men women and families who otherwise might be without a place to stay to come to us, and then overnight shelter for men. We invite them to not stay on the streets where there life is literally at risk out in the elements on a freezing night,” said Angie Ishee of Waterfront Rescue Mission.

The Pensacola shelter holds 220 beds and expects to see a 10 to 15% increase in the number of guests in the shelter during extreme temperatures.

Waterfront Rescue Mission offers a place to connect with others, get warm, and find a meal.

“They also come for clothing, they come for food they come for blankets. Especially as the holidays approach, they don’t want to be alone,” said Ishee.

While overnight services are only provided to men, the shelter provides resources and any necessary counseling for women and children during the day.

There is typically a $10 fee to stay overnight at Waterfront Mission, but during extreme temperatures, the fees are waived.

Waterfront Rescue Mission is also looking for donations to help those in need as they experience an influx of guests.

“As our numbers go up, all needs rise. That’s hygiene products, food, blankets, clothing,” said Ishee.

Waterfront Rescue Mission is located at 348 West Herman St in Pensacola and 279A North Washington Ave in Mobile.

Related
WKRG News 5

