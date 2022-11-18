The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.

