Ozark Sports Zone
West Plains football advances to first state semifinal
West Plains football is going to the state football semifinals for the first time since the playoff system was installed after beating Hannibal 29-14 on Friday. The win avenged last season’s 35-26 loss to Hannibal in this same round. “I am just extremely proud and happy for these kids....
Ozark Sports Zone
Carthage defense steps up in state quarterfinal win over Lebanon
For most teams, it’s a nightmare scenario – losing your starting quarterback to injury in the middle of a playoff game. The battle-tested Carthage Tigers are a cut above the rest. Down starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin for the second half, Carthage was unfazed in Saturday’s Class 5 quarterfinal...
KTLO
Gainesville woman injured when pickup truck overturns
A Gainesville woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Kinworthy was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kinworth was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly three miles southeast...
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
fourstateshomepage.com
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire
The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
KYTV
Dent County father sentenced to life for the starvation death of his adopted daughter
DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the starving death of his adopted daughter in October 2020. Randall Abney was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and neglect of a child and was sentenced to life in prison on both counts. His wife, Susan Abney, was also sentenced to life in prison last month.
myozarksonline.com
Stoutland man facing Drug Trafficking charge
A Stoutland Man is facing multiple counts involving drug charges following an investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. The charges against Marshall Garrett stem from a search warrant that was conducted in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive in Stoutland on April 26th. Officers searched the residence and located a ziploc bag of pills, a plastic bag of white powder, oxycodone, a gun, and drug paraphernalia. This week Garrett was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Garrett is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th.
myozarksonline.com
Drug Bust on Knight Street
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group has led an arrest in Lebanon. Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday night. in the 400 block of Knight Street. During the search, officers seized Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Diazepam, Morphine, Xanax, and Clonazepam, along with drug paraphernalia. Several thousand dollars in cash was also seized during the search. Casandra Dismang, and Shane Michael Hare were both arrested and are facing multiple drug-related charges.
