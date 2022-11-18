State of Michigan offering extra $95 for food assistance for those receiving help this Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
Jacques Renou
3d ago
Sad that she is only helping families! Not a single person or seniors but just for breeders,oh I meant families! How is this fair? We struggle too! We need the help too!
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “Loaded” Instant Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery"Loaded" instant tickets.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
After years of waiting, Michigan Section 8 renters race to find housing
Darlene Aiello waited eight years to get a Section 8 housing voucher. During that time, she ended up homeless – seeking shelter and sleeping on park benches – until a voucher put a roof over her head in 2017. But Aiello, 56, could lose the assistance if she doesn’t secure new housing soon.
Empty the Shelters Holiday Edition is Soon so Pets Can be Home for the Holidays
The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is next week and Christmas follows about four weeks later. Hopefully most all will be spending time with family and friends, but what about pets in shelters. Sure, they are safe, but it's a stressful situation for them and they deserve a loving home if possible.
Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Manisteenews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in...
Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this month
A popular discount retail chain is opening a unique new "combo" store location in Michigan this month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Michigan woman ‘speechless’ after winning $1M on her 1st Powerball ticket ever
It only took one try and one ticket for a Michigan woman to win a huge Powerball prize. Joni Thompson of Stanwood recently played Powerball for the first time ever and won a $1 million prize in the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot draw, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
Charlie Langton interviews with lawyer Mike Morse
Mike Morse has the largest personal injury law firm in Michigan. He discusses his commercials, being a lawyer and businessman, and the future of law in the state.
Michigan's cost for food stamps has more than doubled since pandemic hit
(The Center Square) – The cost of Michigan's food stamp program has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs have increased from $1.70 billion in 2018-19 to $3.61 billion in 2021-22 with one month left in the fiscal year. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced people receiving food assistance benefits would get an additional $95 a month in November. ...
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
