Ashland County, OH

Ashland County Soil and Water district seeks increased funding to help retain staff

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
Ashland County Board of Commissioners

Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting

KEY ITEM Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Program Director Jane Houin asked commissioners for a $5,000 budget increase to $85,000 for next year "to help cover those rising personnel costs," and help retain staff. No action was taken.

DISCUSSION Houin outlined the benefits of the program and highlighted the fact the county returned an additional $3.28 per dollar allotted in additional state funding and grants.

The total local funding request is $112,000 plus subdivision fees. With an additional estimate of $100,800 from state funding matching grants and another $62,092 in outside grant funding would give SWCD a budget of $253,940.

“Not only is the cost of doing business increasing significantly,” said Houin, “but personnel cost and maintaining qualified personnel … is a significant concern. That is one of the primary drivers that we are looking at when looking at an increase in soil and water funding.”

Houin says SWCD programs have worked with farmers on soil nutrient management to help farmers "be more productive" and improve water quality. She also touted grants for urban agriculture that help build connections and the agencies outreach and education programs.

“Your staff does a tremendous job,” said Commissioner Denny Bittle. “Just in changing the ways farmers think on how they have done it 40 years ago.”

Other action at the Ashland County commissioners meeting

  • Authorized a grant amendment for fiscal year 2023, state Department of Youth Services-Youth Subsidy Grant, which will increase the amount by $2,050.80, as requested by Judge Kellogg.
  • Amended the July 14, 1966 resolution that established the Ashland County Airport Authority to allow the authority to enter into agreements with the county commissioners so that commissioners can provide dental insurance coverage for the employees of the airport authority.
  • Accepted a quote in the amount of $45,600 from Ashland Comfort Control for the replacement of two natural gas boilers at the jail.
  • Approved and entered into a contract with BC&G Weithman Construction for $315,961 for interior remodeling at Job and Family Services.

UP NEXT Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the conference room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the county's Facebook page.

