East Lampeter Township, PA

Three-year-old hit by car in East Lampeter Township

By Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqdNT_0jF5qs8900

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old boy was hit by a car in the late evening of Nov. 16, according to police.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman from Conestoga, Pa., called 911 immediately after hitting the child.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department (ELTPD) responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike at around 10:55 p.m.

According to a police report, it is believed that the child went into the road from a nearby driveway.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. The boy’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the ELTPD at 717-291-4676.

