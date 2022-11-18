ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview

If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
FTX Exec Vomited in Horror When He Learned the Truth

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around 300 staffers around the time it collapsed in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation in a matter of days. News that the company was short billions of dollars to pay back customers came as a huge shock to some employees, with one executive saying he literally threw up in response, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter

The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse

Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.

A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
Bye, Elon: Balenciaga Officially Deletes Its Twitter Account

Kanye West isn’t the only brand Balenciaga is leaving in the dust. The Spanish luxury fashion house has officially left Twitter behind. Many other brands, like General Motors and Dyson, have decided to suspend ad campaigns on the platform. Still, Balenciaga is going a step further by leaving the social media behemoth altogether.
Watch Tom Brady roast himself in World Cup commercial

Watch Tom Brady roast himself in World Cup commercial. The World Cup kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 but Tom Brady found a way to steal the show … like always. A commercial, featuring Brady aired to promote the event and had fans in stitches. The commercial features Brady...
