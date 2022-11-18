Read full article on original website
Related
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Some Twitter staff hung up on Elon Musk as he tried to persuade them to stay during a last-minute video call
Elon Musk gave Twitter staff an ultimatum that they needed to sign up for "extremely hardcore" work, or leave the company. Many chose the latter.
A former Facebook security chief told Elon Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for correcting Musk's 'clear misstatements'
A former Facebook executive weighed in on Elon Musk's tumultuous new ownership of Twitter. Stamos advised Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for "correcting your clear misstatements." Musk has publicly fired some workers who have taken to Twitter to dispute claims he has made about the company. Elon Musk's...
Twitter engineer who was fired publicly by Elon Musk and locked out of his laptop calls the company a 'bunch of cowards'
A Twitter engineer who was reportedly fired by Elon Musk told Forbes the firm was a "bunch of cowards." Musk had tweeted to say "he's fired" after Eric Frohnhoefer questioned him on Twitter. Frohnhoefer said the company had not formally spoken to him about his sudden dismissal, per Forbes. A...
After Elon Musk fired Twitter staff for criticizing him, some remaining employees are hurriedly deleting Slack messages they fear he won't like
Twitter staff are removing Slack messages they fear Elon Musk won't like, Platformer reported. This comes after the tech mogul fired some Twitter staff for criticizing him online. One software engineer said he thought he was fired "for not showing 100% loyalty in slack." After Elon Musk fired some Twitter...
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview
If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
Futurism
FTX Exec Vomited in Horror When He Learned the Truth
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around 300 staffers around the time it collapsed in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation in a matter of days. News that the company was short billions of dollars to pay back customers came as a huge shock to some employees, with one executive saying he literally threw up in response, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter
The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Jim Cantrell about his time working with Elon Musk as one of the founding employees at SpaceX. It's been edited for length and clarity. When Elon first called me in 2001 I didn't know who he was — I'd never...
A Twitter engineer fired by Elon Musk after a public spat on the platform says 'no one can trust anyone' at the company anymore
A Twitter engineer fired by Musk told Forbes "no one can trust anyone within the company anymore." Eric Frohnhoefer was dismissed by Musk after a public spat over Twitter's Android service. Frohnhoefer said "things went downhill" at Twitter after Musk's takeover, per Forbes. A former Twitter engineer fired by Elon...
Elon Musk finally makes up his mind on Twitter Blue: You’ll be an ‘official’ celeb or company if enough verified people follow you
Elon Musk is postponing the rollout of “Blue Verified” on Twitter until Nov. 29 “to make sure it is rock solid” before relaunch, as the initial rollout of the paid verification triggered a myriad of problems on his new social media platform. In the latest change...
IGN
Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse
Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
wegotthiscovered.com
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
Twitter temporarily closes offices after Musk ultimatum prompts new wave of resignations
Twitter said it would be closing all its offices until Monday, according to an email shared by a departing employee, after a new wave of employees resigned when Elon Musk issued an ultimatum telling them they would need to be willing to commit to a “hardcore” work environment.
Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.
FTX collapse: Storm looms over Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Bahamas conference as A-list pals go dark
FTX and SALT co-hosted the $3,000-a-head Crypto Bahamas conference at an exclusive resort near Sam Bankman-Fried's waterfront Bahamas financial headquarters.
Vox
Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.
A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
ESPN Deletes World Cup Tweet After Backlash, Mockery
The post didn’t exactly sit well with fans of the USMNT.
Bye, Elon: Balenciaga Officially Deletes Its Twitter Account
Kanye West isn’t the only brand Balenciaga is leaving in the dust. The Spanish luxury fashion house has officially left Twitter behind. Many other brands, like General Motors and Dyson, have decided to suspend ad campaigns on the platform. Still, Balenciaga is going a step further by leaving the social media behemoth altogether.
Watch Tom Brady roast himself in World Cup commercial
Watch Tom Brady roast himself in World Cup commercial. The World Cup kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 but Tom Brady found a way to steal the show … like always. A commercial, featuring Brady aired to promote the event and had fans in stitches. The commercial features Brady...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0