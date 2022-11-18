Read full article on original website
Knife-Wielding Man With Order Of Protection Against Him Assaults 2 In Dover, Police Say
A knife-wielding man was apprehended after allegedly physically attacking two people with an order of protection in place in the region. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Oniontown Road in the town of Dover. According to Trooper AJ Hicks, state police responded...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Uncooperative victim at Family Partnership Center was not shot, police say
POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim found with a wound to his leg inside of the Family Partnership Center (FPC) on Thursday night was not the victim of a gunshot wound, according to the City of Poughkeepsie police. City of Poughkeepsie Detective Sergeant Sean Fitzgerald said the investigation has determined that...
Man Injured Outside Anti-Gun Organization's Office In City Of Poughkeepsie, Police Say
A report of a possible gunshot victim in front of a Hudson Valley anti-gun organization's office turned out to be a person with a leg injury. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at 29 N Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident
FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
Officials Say Hudson Valley Man Drove Drunk and Nearly Hit Deputies
It was a close call for authorities one early morning, as officials say an intoxicated Hudson Valley man was driving at a high rate of speed on a busy state route. Deputies say they were already interviewing another subject, who had been pulled over when the allegedly intoxicated driver nearly crashed into them.
Stop Of Mercedes In East Fishkill Leads To Discovery Of Local Man With AK-47, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly nabbed with an AK-47 during a traffic stop. The stop took place in Dutchess County around 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill. According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Essam A. Saleh, age 29, of East Fishkill, was arrested...
Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill
State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
Saugerties woman sentenced for attempted arson of NYPD van during George Floyd protests
Samantha Sahder, 29, pleaded guilty in April after a witness recorded her lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at a marked police van.
Haverstraw Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole, causing a fire on the road. Officers in Rockland County responded to a fire on North Main Street in Hillcrest that broke out overnight between Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, the Town of Ramapo Police Department reported.
bronx.com
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Guilty verdict in Tarrytown murder
WHITE PLAINS – A jury has convicted a New York City man of the murder of a Tarrytown woman in 2018. On the evening of February 27, Cynell Brown, 32, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse two times in the chest and arm in her home. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Yonkers man charged in assault demands apology from Westchester DA; says he’s not a gang member
The coalition says Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah lumped Peter Thompson in with gang members during her investigation of an assault, which is hurting his career prospects.
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
Police obtain arrest warrant for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old baby
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the Naugatuck man who is accused of killing an 11-month-old baby girl on Friday. The suspect, who Naugatuck police identified as 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, is facing charges of murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor on this arrest warrant. Police […]
Fire Department Lieutenant From Deerpark Admits To Being Major Drug Trafficker
A former Hudson Valley fire lieutenant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker. Orange County resident Paul Smith, age 52, of Deerpark, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Smith, a...
Police ID victim of fatal Mott Haven shooting
New video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a group of young men, killing one and injuring another in the Bronx.
Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Tarrytown
After a four-week trial, a man faces life in prison after being found guilty of fatally shooting a Westchester County woman in an incident that led to school lockdowns. Cynell Brown, age 32, was convicted of the 2018 murder of 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse of Tarrytown on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood
Matthew Ligus, 22, faces a number of charges, including hunting without a firearm license and the possession/use of illegal ammunition.
