Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Uncooperative victim at Family Partnership Center was not shot, police say

POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim found with a wound to his leg inside of the Family Partnership Center (FPC) on Thursday night was not the victim of a gunshot wound, according to the City of Poughkeepsie police. City of Poughkeepsie Detective Sergeant Sean Fitzgerald said the investigation has determined that...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Guilty verdict in Tarrytown murder

WHITE PLAINS – A jury has convicted a New York City man of the murder of a Tarrytown woman in 2018. On the evening of February 27, Cynell Brown, 32, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse two times in the chest and arm in her home. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TARRYTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY

