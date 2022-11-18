ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 12 ESPN FPI

Week 12 was good for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program as this team dominated head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on November 19. Texas controlled this matchup against Kansas end-to-end, beating the Jayhawks by the final score of 55-14. Sark and...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian speaks after Texas keeps Big 12 title hopes alive with 55-14 win at Kansas

Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian kept their Big 12 title hopes alive with a 55-14 win at Kansas. The Longhorns got revenge for an infamous upset in Austin a year ago. Texas (7-4) tok control from the very beginning, building a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and scoring the game's first 41 points. Kansas (6-5) did not score until there were less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football: How Quinn Ewers showed progress vs. Kansas

Saturday afternoon was a much-needed three-hour window of domination for Texas football and its fans. The Longhorns went into Lawrence and dispatched a frisky Kansas team 55-14. There was nothing flukey about this Texas win. It was won on the lines of scrimmage, and I’m sure, as you know, by...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 overreactions from Texas football’s dismantling of Kansas

We witnessed an outcome that no one really anticipated in Lawrence on Nov. 19 as head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football beat up on head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks. Texas topped Kansas to the tune of a dominant 55-14 win on the road at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Week 12.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football vs. Baylor: Opening odds for Week 13

With Week 12 now in the books for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football, it looks like this team has some real momentum as they wrap up the regular season on Black Friday. Texas will host the Baylor Bears in Austin on Black Friday to round out the regular season slate.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5-Star Colin Simmons ‘took notice’ of Texas football’s defense vs. TCU

Last weekend was a huge one on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Despite the loss to the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, Texas still managed to leave a positive impression on quite a few of the visiting recruits in attendance for the game.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football: 3 key offensive players Steve Sarkisian met with this week

The last few games saw the offense for Texas football struggle oftentimes. Texas couldn’t move the ball with any sort of effectiveness in the second halves against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 22) and Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 5). The offense also couldn’t move the ball consistently at any point last weekend in the sluggish 17-10 loss to the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Louisville WBB: How to Watch Matchup vs. Texas Longhorns

Hailey Van Lith and company look to bounce back from yesterday’s loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS– Louisville lost its first matchup this season yesterday against the Zags in their opening game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament is an annual event that happens during the week of Thanksgiving every year. Eight teams are selected to participate in this tournament and the field includes:
LOUISVILLE, KY
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Louis D Brandeis High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

