Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 12 ESPN FPI
Week 12 was good for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program as this team dominated head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on November 19. Texas controlled this matchup against Kansas end-to-end, beating the Jayhawks by the final score of 55-14. Sark and...
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian speaks after Texas keeps Big 12 title hopes alive with 55-14 win at Kansas
Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian kept their Big 12 title hopes alive with a 55-14 win at Kansas. The Longhorns got revenge for an infamous upset in Austin a year ago. Texas (7-4) tok control from the very beginning, building a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and scoring the game's first 41 points. Kansas (6-5) did not score until there were less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Texas Football: 3 RBs that must step up after Roschon Johnson’s injury
One of the more notable injuries that came about for Texas football in the dominant win over head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks was unfortunately dealt to senior running back Roschon Johnson. Roschon suffered a leg injury in the first half of this game. And Roschon was seen...
Texas football: How Quinn Ewers showed progress vs. Kansas
Saturday afternoon was a much-needed three-hour window of domination for Texas football and its fans. The Longhorns went into Lawrence and dispatched a frisky Kansas team 55-14. There was nothing flukey about this Texas win. It was won on the lines of scrimmage, and I’m sure, as you know, by...
3 overreactions from Texas football’s dismantling of Kansas
We witnessed an outcome that no one really anticipated in Lawrence on Nov. 19 as head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football beat up on head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks. Texas topped Kansas to the tune of a dominant 55-14 win on the road at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Week 12.
Texas football vs. Baylor: Opening odds for Week 13
With Week 12 now in the books for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football, it looks like this team has some real momentum as they wrap up the regular season on Black Friday. Texas will host the Baylor Bears in Austin on Black Friday to round out the regular season slate.
Texas Football: Social media, fans react to Bijan Robinson dismantling KU
One of the most dominant efforts we’ve seen from the Texas football program under the direction of head coach Steve Sarkisian in the last two seasons came to fruition on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 19. Texas looked absolutely dominant from beginning to end against head coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks in Week 12.
5-Star Colin Simmons ‘took notice’ of Texas football’s defense vs. TCU
Last weekend was a huge one on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Despite the loss to the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, Texas still managed to leave a positive impression on quite a few of the visiting recruits in attendance for the game.
Texas football: 3 key offensive players Steve Sarkisian met with this week
The last few games saw the offense for Texas football struggle oftentimes. Texas couldn’t move the ball with any sort of effectiveness in the second halves against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 22) and Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 5). The offense also couldn’t move the ball consistently at any point last weekend in the sluggish 17-10 loss to the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
No. 11 Texas soars into meeting with Northern Arizona
No. 11 Texas will be flying high when it travels south to the border Monday to face Northern Arizona in
Louisville WBB: How to Watch Matchup vs. Texas Longhorns
Hailey Van Lith and company look to bounce back from yesterday’s loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS– Louisville lost its first matchup this season yesterday against the Zags in their opening game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament is an annual event that happens during the week of Thanksgiving every year. Eight teams are selected to participate in this tournament and the field includes:
Texas Football: 5-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. will ‘be in Texas in January’
One of the hot topics on the recruiting trail for Texas football this fall has to do with some potential flip targets in the 2023 class. Texas has tried to flip a number of recruits committed to other schools and pulled off one already when it flipped the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek.
Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18
Westlake picked up its 52nd consecutive win 45-14 over New Braunfels and Lake Travis knocked off District 27 champion Cibolo Steele 24-21 at The Pfield in Pflugerville in the Class 6A-Division I bracket.
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Louis D Brandeis High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
KXAN
‘Texas BBQ Adventure Guide: A Road Trip Through The History & How-To Of Lone Star ‘Que’ With Local Author Jason Weems
Local author – and musician – Jason Weems spoke with Studio 512 about his newest book, “Texas BBQ Adventure Guide: A Road Trip Through The History & How-To Of Lone Star ‘Que.”. Jason says, “From the bayous of the east to the dusty deserts of the...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
