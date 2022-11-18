Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner IDs victims in two separate car accidents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released identities for two people who died in separate car accidents earlier this month. The first is the woman killed in a crash near Iroquois Park on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Haley Hines died on the scene after a crash on Nov....
WLKY.com
Man found shot dead inside car in Fairdale identified by coroner
The man killed in a Fairdale shooting Saturday night has been identified by the coroner. Jackson Mingus, 19, was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound on Nov. 19 at 7:34 p.m. Louisville Metro Police responded to the call in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. When they got...
WLKY.com
Second lawsuit filed against Louisville foster care facility where 7-year-old died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit has been filed against the Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy died earlier this year. This new lawsuit was filed by the mother of a boy who says her son was being abused at Brooklawn. It claims that her 11-year-old son was choked by a worker last year at the facility, leaving bruises.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street. When officers arrived, they found...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
Wave 3
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 22-year-old endangered woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll was last seen near the 1500 block of South 15th Street, near the Algonquin neighborhood, on Nov. 15 around 8 p.m. The white female is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds...
WLKY.com
6 years later: Anniversary of Tommy Ballard's death follows 2nd FBI search in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks six years since the death of Tommy Ballard when he was shot and killed on the family's land in Nelson County. Ballard was shot in front of his grandson while taking him hunting. It happened near the Bluegrass Parkway just 16 months after his daughter, Crystal Rogers, was reported missing.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed near Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed near the Buechel neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, police located a...
WLKY.com
Woman struck, killed in Buechel while crossing road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the incident, and when they got...
Operation Return Home issued for missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 22-year-old Louisville woman last seen in the Algonquin neighborhood. According to police, Jessica Stoll has been missing from the 1500 block of South 15th Street since 8 p.m. Tuesday. Stoll is a white female, standing about...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
14news.com
Greenville Fire Dept. responds to house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department was called to a house fire Sunday morning on College Street. GFD, as well as three other fire stations, were called to the scene of the fire at the 200 block of College Street. Fire officials say no one was inside the...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
WLKY.com
Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
WHAS 11
Tommy Ballard's murder remains unsolved, 6 years after hunting trip gone wrong
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson November 19, 2016. News of his death stunned the Nelson County community, who had watched him lead the search for his missing daughter for more than a year. "I never dreamed in a hundred...
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
wdrb.com
Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
wdrb.com
Federal jury finds Louisville man guilty of using juveniles to distribute fentanyl, heroin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was found guilty by a federal jury of using juveniles to help distribute fentanyl and heroin. According to court documents, Terrell Trammell, 28, sold fentanyl to an undercover informant in October 2020. Federal officials said Trammell is a "multi-time convicted felon" who used...
