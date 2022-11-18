ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roses and Thorns

Some roses take 95 years to come to full bloom. Rose: To Joe Correll and Michael Bouson for celebrating the 95th anniversary of a downtown landmark, the Ohio Theatre. The celebration Thursday was “jubilant and hopeful,” according to The Lima News article on the event. The anniversary brought together several prominent members of the community to reflect on the history of this venue, one which Correll and Bouson hope will become a premier entertainment destination in Lima.
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY

Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
You’re Invited! Pastor Chuck’s Retirement Celebration

Pastor Charles Schmunk and his wife Bev came to our community 13 years ago to lead the Continental and Christ United Methodist churches on Main Street. They embraced our community and served all with such love and compassion through the years. Chuck and Bev have decided its time to continue on in their journey in retirement and move back to their home in Sherwood. We so appreciate their time here in Continental and want to invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone event with an Open House at:
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Lima/Allen County Chamber gala nominations open

LIMA —The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards Gala to be held on May 2, 2023. Businesses and individuals can be nominated in the categories of Small Business of the Year; Non-Profit Agency of the Year; Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Emerging Business of the Year; Young Leader of the Year; and the ATHENA Award, given an individual who has attained the highest level of professional excellence in his or her profession.
Lima area sports calendar

Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Gary and Sandra Klingler

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Gary W. Klingler are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Klingler and the former Sandra Mae Hullinger were married Nov. 18, 1962 at Christian Missionary Alliance by Rev. John Nussbaum. They are the parents of three children: David (Kim) Klingler, of Panama City, FL; Angela...
Teens for Christ planning comeback

LIMA — Teens for Christ may restart its local ministry next fall, according to its November newsletter. The Christian outreach organization, which hosted its annual fundraiser in October, temporarily halted its local ministry this fall amid a criminal investigation into claims of sexual misconduct. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office...
Mink madness in VW County

VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.
Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
Dr. Roger Goldberg leaves a golden legacy

Dr. Roger Goldberg was a master teacher who positively impacted countless Ohio Northern University business students. While his personal influence will reverberate for years to come, his family has cemented his legacy through the establishment of endowed scholarships. Goldberg, professor emeritus of economics, passed away on June 12, 2022, at...
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging

SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
Mercer County Health District welcomes Freeman

CELINA — The Mercer County Health District has hired Celina-area resident Cassidy Freeman as the health department’s new Emergency Response Coordinator. Freeman comes to MCHD from the Darke County Health District, where she worked as an environmental health specialist-in-training. She also has previous experience working for the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency.
Roundup: Columbus Grove wins D-VI football regional

CLYDE — Columbus Grove landed a Division VI regional football championship with a 34-0 victory Saturday night against Columbia. Trenton Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Shep Halker had a TD run and connected on a pair of field goals. The Bulldogs (12-2) advanced...
