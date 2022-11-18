Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Some roses take 95 years to come to full bloom. Rose: To Joe Correll and Michael Bouson for celebrating the 95th anniversary of a downtown landmark, the Ohio Theatre. The celebration Thursday was “jubilant and hopeful,” according to The Lima News article on the event. The anniversary brought together several prominent members of the community to reflect on the history of this venue, one which Correll and Bouson hope will become a premier entertainment destination in Lima.
westbendnews.net
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
continentalenews.com
You’re Invited! Pastor Chuck’s Retirement Celebration
Pastor Charles Schmunk and his wife Bev came to our community 13 years ago to lead the Continental and Christ United Methodist churches on Main Street. They embraced our community and served all with such love and compassion through the years. Chuck and Bev have decided its time to continue on in their journey in retirement and move back to their home in Sherwood. We so appreciate their time here in Continental and want to invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone event with an Open House at:
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Lima News
Lima/Allen County Chamber gala nominations open
LIMA —The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards Gala to be held on May 2, 2023. Businesses and individuals can be nominated in the categories of Small Business of the Year; Non-Profit Agency of the Year; Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Emerging Business of the Year; Young Leader of the Year; and the ATHENA Award, given an individual who has attained the highest level of professional excellence in his or her profession.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Lima News
Gary and Sandra Klingler
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Gary W. Klingler are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Klingler and the former Sandra Mae Hullinger were married Nov. 18, 1962 at Christian Missionary Alliance by Rev. John Nussbaum. They are the parents of three children: David (Kim) Klingler, of Panama City, FL; Angela...
Teens for Christ planning comeback
LIMA — Teens for Christ may restart its local ministry next fall, according to its November newsletter. The Christian outreach organization, which hosted its annual fundraiser in October, temporarily halted its local ministry this fall amid a criminal investigation into claims of sexual misconduct. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office...
Paulding County Progress
Mink madness in VW County
VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.
13abc.com
Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
onu.edu
Dr. Roger Goldberg leaves a golden legacy
Dr. Roger Goldberg was a master teacher who positively impacted countless Ohio Northern University business students. While his personal influence will reverberate for years to come, his family has cemented his legacy through the establishment of endowed scholarships. Goldberg, professor emeritus of economics, passed away on June 12, 2022, at...
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
6abc
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
hometownstations.com
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging
SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
Lima News
Mercer County Health District welcomes Freeman
CELINA — The Mercer County Health District has hired Celina-area resident Cassidy Freeman as the health department’s new Emergency Response Coordinator. Freeman comes to MCHD from the Darke County Health District, where she worked as an environmental health specialist-in-training. She also has previous experience working for the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency.
Lima News
Roundup: Columbus Grove wins D-VI football regional
CLYDE — Columbus Grove landed a Division VI regional football championship with a 34-0 victory Saturday night against Columbia. Trenton Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Shep Halker had a TD run and connected on a pair of field goals. The Bulldogs (12-2) advanced...
