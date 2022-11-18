ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis AD Laird Veatch asks boosters for more NIL money, warns teams could lose players

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qk3b1_0jF5pNAl00

Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch sent a email Thursday to the university's highest profile boosters, known as Ambassadors, requesting more money for name, image and likeness funds in hopes of keeping athletes at the university.

The Ambassadors are a part of the Tiger Leadership Circle that functions as the athletic department's premier student-athlete support program and have donated at least $500,000 or more to the Memphis Athletics Fund over a five-year period. An ambassador who received the email confirmed its contents to The Commercial Appeal.

"The competitive landscape of college athletics is changing. We need your help," Veatch wrote in the email. "The NIL era is here (and) whether the college athletics model will continue to evolve, we believe this will likely be our new normal for at least for the next few years. And while we may not all like what NIL has brought to college athletics, it does presented an opportunity for our programs and our student-athletes."

"To put it directly, we need to embrace NIL in order to remain competitive. To put it even more directly, if we don't start embracing NIL by December, we may very well start losing players to other programs."

NIL MARKETPLACE:Memphis athletics launches cutting-edge NIL marketplace following change to Tennessee law

RECRUITING:Ashton Hardaway joins dad Penny Hardaway's top-5 Memphis basketball recruiting class

FOOTBALL IMPROVEMENT:Memphis football sees improvement but running out of time to correct mistakes

December 21-23 is the start of the early signing period for football. Schools typically announce recruits who have signed their letters of intent on the first day of the period.

Veatch also asked boosters to consider what other schools have done with NIL. Fellow American Athletic Conference school SMU, for example, has an NIL collective that, according to On3Sports, will pay each member of the football and men's basketball teams $36,000 per year, which comes out to $3.5 million annually.

"I'm sure you heard and read about donors at some other schools providing several million dollars to student-athletes," Veatch's email continued. "To be clear, we're not asking to be at the top of the arms race but we would really need our students collectively earning $2-3 million per year in NIL opportunities to remain competitive."

"If each of you as our Ambassadors were to contribute $1,000-2,000 per month for the next two to three years or 12,000-24,000 per year to NIL opportunities, we can come together to achieve our goals and support our student athletes at a highly competitive level."

Veatch then offered donors ways they can support Memphis athletes by either supporting them directly or giving to the 901 Fund, Memphis' NIL collective. They can also reach out to Bridget Perine, the university's student-athlete branding & image coordinator.

Memphis has seen a few athletes secure NIL deals outside of The 901 Fund but almost primarily with men's basketball. Last season, Jalen Duren signed with VaynerSports to manage his NIL ventures last season with the Tigers and Emoni Bates signed an NIL deal with Roc Nation.

Former wide receiver Calvin Austin III remains the most prominent football player to announce an NIL deal, when he did so with local restaurant, The Wing Guru. Earlier this summer, coach Ryan Silverfield noted that NIL is not just important with current players but also attracting future ones.

"(NIL) does show up, especially in transfer portal recruiting. You can say what you want, this guy costs this amount of money in the portal or this recruit costs this amount of money," Silverfield said in an interview on "The Gary Parrish Show" in August. "Those discussions come up on a day-to-day basis, that's part of it. Obviously that's not what the NCAA intended it for. But the best thing is, we're in a great city with a lot of people that care so there's unique opportunity for our current student-athletes to have access to NIL and continue to be able to really make progress off this and proceeds off the NIL program."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Memphis vs. Virginia Commonwealth: New court is the least intriguing change for the Tigers

Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers open the doors to the FedExForum on Sunday afternoon for their first 2022-23 regular season home game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Memphis fans will get their first in-person look at this year's team and the newly designed home court. And while that is great because - let's face it - no one liked the old one, it's the least intriguing change on the horizon for the Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

McKenzie Advance To Semi-Finals With Last-Minute Field Goal By Zach Aird

McKenzie, Tenn.–With a game-winning field goal by the ‘Iceman’ Zach Aird, the McKenzie Rebels advanced to the TSSAA semi-finals with its 20-18 victory over Fayetteville Friday night. McKenzie will travel to Memphis to face MASE (Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering) next Friday. MASE beat Trenton-Peabody by...
MCKENZIE, TN
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg players continue to ‘Do It For Tip’

A familiar face is not working the sidelines at Lewisburg High School basketball games this season, but if he were, he’d be pretty pleased with the effort his teams have been showing so far. Adam Tipton, boys and girls basketball coach for the Patriots and Lady Patriots, passed away...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
siuecougars.com

Cougars Upended by Tigers

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Memphis outscored SIUE 50-18 in the first half as the Cougars fell 94-49 at First Community Arena on Saturday. The Cougars dropped to 0-4 to start their season while Memphis improved to 3-1. Memphis collected the first six points of the game and maintained its lead...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg soccer trio sign college commitments

Photo: From left, Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross, and Asia Robinson, who signed college letters of intent to play at the next level. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Three important parts of the Lewisburg girls soccer program Friday officially declared where their playing careers will take them next season. Seniors Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross,...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
siuecougars.com

Cougars and Tigers Battle on Saturday

Memphis Tigers (2-1, 0-0 American) at SIUE Cougars (0-3, 0-0 OVC) First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. LAST GAME: Niya Danfort led SIUE with 13 points while Ajulu Thatha and Molly Sheehan added 11. Thatha also led all players with eight rebounds in the contest as the Cougars fell to Purdue, 100-58 on Thursday evening at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers made quick work of SIUE, grabbing a 33-point lead at halftime. The Cougars responded with a 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter, shooting 54 percent overall and 46 percent from three-point territory in the second half.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2

The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two Memphis Shelby County school leaders leaving after investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two top Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders are leaving following an internal investigation.  MSCS confirmed Friday that Dr. Yolanda Martin, the district’s chief of human resources, has resigned just a month after she was placed on paid administrative leave. Dr. Yolanda Martin provided the following statement: “It was my intention to transition […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Bossip

Fourth Murder Suspect Arrested In Young Dolph Murder Investigation

Memphis authorities arrest a fourth suspect in connection to the murder of Young Dolph who is related to another suspect in the case. This Thanksgiving holiday will mark one year since the world lost Memphis legend, Young Dolph. Dolph was tragically gunned down last Thanksgiving while buying cookies for his Grandmother before his annual turkey giveaway. In the aftermath of his slaying, Memphis authorities vowed to bring justice to those who took his life. Since then they have done just that. Arresting the first suspect Justin Johnson shortly after the murder along with another suspect Cornelius Smith.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More lawsuits filed against Kroger following Collierville shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more lawsuits have been filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SNOWFOX/JFE Franchising for gross negligence that enabled the mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in September of last year. The first was filed by Mariko Jenkins in September. Two more suits...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy