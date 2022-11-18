ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Des Moines North lineman David Caulker flips commitment from Iowa to Iowa State

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qen4X_0jF5pJdr00

Iowa football lost a commitment from Des Moines North defensive lineman David Caulker, who decommitted and flipped to Iowa State on Thursday.

Caulker previously committed to the Hawkeyes in June, but opted to change his commitment to Iowa State in November. The Cyclones were the first of two programs to offer Caulker; Iowa State offered May 11 and Iowa followed suit on June 6.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound three-star recruit held offers from UNI as well as Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Northern Illinois.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Caulker explained his decision, saying “something has always seemed to draw me back to the program, and it is something my heart and soul couldn’t ignore.”

Caulker helped the Polar Bears to one of their best records in recent history in 2022. He finished his senior season with 34 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Caulker’s decommitment comes at the same time as rumors that Southeast Polk’s Kadyn Proctor – the No. 11 player in the 2023 class nationwide – might decommit from Iowa after a visit to Oregon this past weekend.

With both Caulker and Proctor committed, the Hawkeyes had the No. 27 recruiting class in the country, but that number will change with one or both decommitments.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Abu Sama leads SEP to title with six-touchdown game

Iowa State commit Abu Sama found his way to the end zone six different times in the Iowa High School state championship game on Friday night, setting an all-time record for touchdown scores in a title game. Sama helped SE Polk to a 49-14 win with 372 yards – another...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/18): Drake, Kansas edge opponents to stay unbeaten

(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas both stayed unbeaten with tight wins in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday. Drake (3-0): The Bulldogs remained undefeated with an 80-72 win over Buffalo (1-3). Tucker DeVries had 22 points to lead the way for Drake. Darnell Brodie put in 10 points with 10 rebounds, and Sardaar Calhoun posted 13 points. Roman Penn pitched in 12 points and six assists.
DES MOINES, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

TOTAL MISMATCH: Jaguars romp to 74-6 victory at East in season opener

The Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team will play perhaps the most difficult schedule in program history this season–thanks to the formation of the new nine-team CIML Conference. Friday’s season opener at Des Moines East might have been one of the few breathers on the Jaguars’ schedule.
ANKENY, IA
K92.3

Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week

In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Steak is the star of this risotto

The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Final football Friday sees multiple back-to-back champions

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The final football Friday of the 2022 season saw three back-to-back state champions crowned. In class 3A, Harlan overcame to 23-7 4th quarter deficit to defeat Mt. Vernon to claim its second straight title and its 14th title in school history. In class 1A, Van...
HARLAN, IA
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy