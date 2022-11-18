ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is the K-State football game on? How to watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

By Erich Fisher, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats look to reaffirm their path to the Big 12 Championship game when they travel to the Mountain State to play against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 in Big 12 play) control their own destiny the remainder of year, as winning their next two games solidifies them in the conference championship game. The first of those two games kicks off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas State is coming off a dominant 31-3 win at home against Baylor last Saturday where quarterback Adrian Martinez had to make an early exit due to injury. Backup quarterback Will Howard was once again asked to step in under center for the Nebraska transfer, and Howard did not disappoint, completing 19-of-27 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Howard will get the start against the Mountaineers on Saturday. Running back Deuce Vaughn ran for 196 yards on 25 carries while adding 50 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight receptions.

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 in Big 12 play) recorded a 23-20 home win against Oklahoma last Saturday. The Mountaineers blanked the Sooners in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to keep their bowl game hopes alive this season. Despite two turnovers and being outgained by Oklahoma on offense, West Virginia controlled the clock with possessing the ball for 37:15 minutes while Oklahoma's time of possession was 22:45 minutes. The Mountaineers ran 19 more plays as well.

Currently, the series between Kansas State and West Virginia is tied 6-6.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

How to watch K-State football vs. Baylor

When: 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+

Online radio: SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 121 or 200, SXM App 954

What channel is the K-State football game on?

Unfortunately for those watching at home, Big 12 Now is not a cable television channel. Instead, it's part of the ESPN+ streaming service. You can sign up for an ESPN+ account here.

K-State football vs. West Virginia betting odds

Kansas State is a 7.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -300 to win straight up, while the Mountaineers are +240 tin win outright. The total is set at 55 points.

