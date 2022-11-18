ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Qatar Authorities Threaten To Smash Camera Of World Cup News Crew On Live TV

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkRHj_0jF5p6Ff00

In yet another disturbing sign of likely trouble to come at the World Cup in Qatar, local authorities threatened on live TV to smash the camera of a Danish TV news crew reporting on the upcoming event.

Qatar World Cup organizers later issued an apology to Danish broadcaster TV2 after they claimed journalists were “mistakenly interrupted” during a live broadcast from a Doha street where angry authorities threatened Wednesday to destroy their camera after first blocking the lens with their hands.

TV2 reporter Rasmus Tanholdt fired back during the police action: “Mister, you have invited the whole world to come here. Why can’t we film? It’s a public place.”

He added: “You can break the camera. You want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?”

Tanholdt can be seen on camera showing the authorities the crew’s various permission documents, but they argue with him.

Later Qatari officials said in a statement: “Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” The Associated Press reported.

Tanholdt didn’t appear to be reassured by the apology and wondered if other media would be attacked as well for simply reporting.

“The team was bluntly told that if they didn’t stop filming, their cameras would be destroyed,” TV2 said on its website . “This is despite the fact that TV2’s team has acquired the correct accreditations and reported from a public place.”

It was unclear why the crew was interrupted as Qatari officials are scrambling to characterize the clash as nothing more than a misunderstanding.

It’s just the latest shock in the controversy over the problematic choice in 2010 of Qatar to host the World Cup . The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the nation of paying massive bribes to officials of soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, to become this year’s host.

The nation had no soccer legacy when it was chosen, no stadiums that could host international-level matches and weather so hot during the typical time of the tournament that soccer league schedules around the world had to be upended to accommodate Qatar’s weather.

The most fundamental concerns involved rewarding a country with egregious human rights violations, particularly involving the migrant workers who make the nation run. Thousands of migrant workers have died in the last 10 years in Qatar, many of them in construction accidents — or due to heat exhaustion — on projects linked to the World Cup.

In other rights violations, homosexuality is illegal in the country and can be punishable by death, according to Human Dignity Trust , a global advocacy group for LGBTQ rights.

But public displays of affection are frowned on also for people who are heterosexual, and women are expected to dress modestly and be in the company of husbands, not boyfriends. Women who go to the police to report sexual violence can be flogged for engaging in illegal sex, according to news reports.

Alcohol consumption will be severely restricted during the event in the Muslim-majority nation, significantly affecting yet another aspect of a typical World Cup fan experience.

The British are so worried about potential problems between authorities and fans that they are dispatching a crew of special “ engagement officers ” to protect citizens from overzealous police officers in Qatar.

Officials have given little comfort to fearful fans.

Though “holding hands” may be permitted in public , Qatar’s ambassador to Britain, Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, could not guarantee in a recent Times of London radio interview that anything more would be acceptable.

“I think one has to be mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society ,” he warned, and he erroneously suggested that public displays of affection are also illegal in Britain.

Fans around the world are boycotting the event, and several teams have organized protests against Qatar’s human rights abuses. The Danish team will wear black jerseys as part of their uniform in “mourning” for the thousands of migrant workers who died building stadiums and other facilities for the World Cup.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban

If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
Daily Mail

FOX Sports' World Cup coverage 'is essentially being underwritten by the Qatari government' with USA's sole English-language broadcast sponsored by Qatar Airways and the network ordered NOT to discuss the host nation's controversies

FOX Sports' coverage of the World Cup, which will not address the host nation's human rights record, is notably sponsored by state-owned airline Qatar Airways, it has emerged. FOX Sports has the rights in the US to the English-language coverage of the tournament held in Qatar but announced it will focus on the on-field action, rather than addressing the country's human rights record.
The Associated Press

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar

The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
Daily Mail

World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'

Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
TheDailyBeast

Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging

Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said. Read it at Reuters
HuffPost

HuffPost

205K+
Followers
12K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy