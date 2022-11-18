ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football injury updates: The latest status of Brian Thomas Jr., Sevyn Banks

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to return from concussion protocol for the Tigers' matchup against UAB on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday.

Thomas missed last Saturday's matchup at Arkansas with the injury. Kelly added that Thomas practiced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kelly also offered an update on cornerback Sevyn Banks, who has been out since the Auburn game with a spine injury.

"Sevyn's made really good progress," Kelly said at his radio show Thursday. "He had consultations with a spine specialist today. I do not have the results. But he was in great spirits. So I know he's getting close and he wants to play again.

"So I think we'll have some news to report on Sevyn here and probably next week."

Banks, who was also injured during the preseason and the opening three games, has only played 14 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Thomas has 20 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

