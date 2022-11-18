Read full article on original website
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 21, 2022 | Rates remain low in spite of strong jobs data
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates remain significantly lower today...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
CNBC
Gold steadies off recent lows on dollar, yields pullback
Gold prices on Tuesday steadied above last session's low as a retreat in the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields was offset by a rise in equities, while investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,740.29 per ounce, while U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
How far will Fed rate hikes go before they back off? Economists peg 5%+ terminal rate in early 2023
Earlier this month, Fed chairman Jerome Powell signaled the body wasn’t yet winning the battle against inflation and more interest rate hikes were coming. But, when will it finally end? Here’s what economists are predicting
CNBC
Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...
RBNZ set to deliver biggest rate hike ever as it eyes three month break
WELLINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank is expected to deliver its biggest ever rate point hike this week as it continues efforts to temper inflation ahead of a three-month break.
NASDAQ
POLL-Bank of England to raise Bank Rate by 50 bps in Dec, peak at 4.25% in Q1
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will press on with interest rate rises to battle inflation even though Britain is heading into a long albeit shallow recession, with consumers facing an extended cost of living crisis, a Reuters poll of economists found. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced...
NASDAQ
POLL-New Zealand house prices forecast to drop 18% from peak
BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's house prices are forecast to fall more than previously thought this year and next with a peak-to-trough slump of 18% as aggressive interest rate hikes weaken an already-slowing housing market, a Reuters poll found. Average house prices in the country rose by more...
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rate lowers to 6.58 percent
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has edged lower for the second time in as many weeks, though it remains more than double what it was a year ago —- a significant hurdle for many would-be homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
constructiondive.com
U.S. will ‘narrowly avoid recession’: Goldman Sachs
The U.S. will probably “narrowly avoid recession,” Goldman Sachs said, predicting a smooth easing in the tight labor market and noting both an unclogging in supply chains and well-moored expectations for long-term inflation. Unemployment by late next year will probably rise by a half point and the Federal...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip slightly at start of holiday-shortened week
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Longer duration Treasury yields dipped slightly at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday, following data that suggested the U.S. economy was slowing. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell 0.05 in October, slightly below its expected reading of 0.0, and down from...
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
