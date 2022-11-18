ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
CNBC

Gold steadies off recent lows on dollar, yields pullback

Gold prices on Tuesday steadied above last session's low as a retreat in the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields was offset by a rise in equities, while investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,740.29 per ounce, while U.S....
kalkinemedia.com

Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
CNBC

Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited

Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...
NASDAQ

POLL-Bank of England to raise Bank Rate by 50 bps in Dec, peak at 4.25% in Q1

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will press on with interest rate rises to battle inflation even though Britain is heading into a long albeit shallow recession, with consumers facing an extended cost of living crisis, a Reuters poll of economists found. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced...
NASDAQ

POLL-New Zealand house prices forecast to drop 18% from peak

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's house prices are forecast to fall more than previously thought this year and next with a peak-to-trough slump of 18% as aggressive interest rate hikes weaken an already-slowing housing market, a Reuters poll found. Average house prices in the country rose by more...
PBS NewsHour

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rate lowers to 6.58 percent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has edged lower for the second time in as many weeks, though it remains more than double what it was a year ago —- a significant hurdle for many would-be homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that...
constructiondive.com

U.S. will ‘narrowly avoid recession’: Goldman Sachs

The U.S. will probably “narrowly avoid recession,” Goldman Sachs said, predicting a smooth easing in the tight labor market and noting both an unclogging in supply chains and well-moored expectations for long-term inflation. Unemployment by late next year will probably rise by a half point and the Federal...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip slightly at start of holiday-shortened week

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Longer duration Treasury yields dipped slightly at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday, following data that suggested the U.S. economy was slowing. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell 0.05 in October, slightly below its expected reading of 0.0, and down from...

