NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now
The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ROST
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Ross Stores is now the #90 analyst pick, moving up by 8 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
NASDAQ
DCP Midstream (DCP) Gains Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat
DCP Midstream, LP DCP stock jumped 1.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 02, thanks to increased NGL pipeline throughput. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per unit.
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
These 3 Invesco ETFs Provide Disney Exposure
In a move celebrated by the market, Bob Iger has been reappointed as chief executive of Disney (DIS). The entertainment giant said in a statement on Sunday that Iger would again take the helm, effective immediately, after Iger’s hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, has been scrutinized for his management of the company. Disney’s third-quarter earnings underperformed Wall Street’s expectations, with its theme park business also delivering less than what analysts had projected despite reporting a surge in revenue.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Pearson, A10 Networks, Carlyle Secured Lending and Shore Bancshares
Chicago, IL – November 21, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Pearson PSO, A10 Networks ATEN, Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD and Shore Bancshares SHBI. Active investors search for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band, or in other words they pick breakout stocks. It's prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold American Financial (AFG)
American Financial Group, Inc.’s AFG growth in the surplus lines and excess liability businesses, rate increases, and higher retentions and effective capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at...
NASDAQ
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
Warren Buffett has overseen some truly jaw-dropping investment gains since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) more than 57 years ago. Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) have gained more than 3,600,000% since the beginning of 1965 (through Dec. 31, 2021). This is a 120 times greater total return than the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends paid, over the same time frame.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
NASDAQ
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. California Bank of Commerce (CALB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Why Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Group Stock Crashed 8% This Morning
Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) turned into a one-car pileup Monday morning, falling 8% through 10:30 a.m. ET after Barron's reported over the weekend on apparent defects in the cars that owners say can turn the $150,000 EV into a "5,000 pound brick." So...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Walmart (WMT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in American Financial Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with...
