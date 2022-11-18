Why the Missouri State Lady Bears were so positive after losing to Oklahoma State

A tough night at Great Southern Bank Arena saw the Lady Bears fall in a 73-54 loss to Oklahoma State to drop to 1-2 to open up the season — but that's not what the team is focused on right now.

Following Thursday night's loss, the players on the Lady Bears still wore smiles on their faces as their new head coach talked about the growth the team has had over their first three-game stretch in addition to the process it's going to take to get a young team to come along.

They see the early losses as learning lessons as a new team tries to come together.

"I feel like we're gonna get it done," fifth-year senior Sydney Wilson said. "We're gonna get just more and more chemistry together and that's gonna translate to games further. We have a really long season and we're just getting started."

A few of the early-season trends followed the Lady Bears throughout the loss with turnovers and some problems hitting shots. They finished with 21 turnovers, bringing their season average to 21 per game, while also shooting below 37% for the second time this year.

On the defensive end, the Lady Bears allowed the Cowgirls to shoot 45.9% while Naomie Alnatas went off for 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting and five makes from 3. Oklahoma State made 10 total shots from deep which was the most against the Lady Bears since the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss to Stanford which went on to win the national championship.

It's not what Missouri State fans have been accustomed to watching over previous years but anyone paying attention knew this was going to take time. After two early tests in losses to Power 5 opponents, the Lady Bears are looking for the positives to take away as they move forward.

"They've been great," head coach Beth Cunningham said. "They come in and they work hard every day. I think our kids work and play really hard and they're really coachable — even in the tough moments.

"That's all you can ask for as a coach is just to continue to work hard every day and try and get better, try and improve on areas that we need to see some growth. I've been pleased with how they've picked things up but it takes a little bit of time with so many new ones and young ones. That's a part of the process right now."

Getting used to the speed is something Cunningham mentioned as an emphasis for her younger players.

Six of the 10 players who touched the floor have had limited minutes playing Division I basketball in their careers. Handling the pressure teams have thrown at them has been a challenge and has led to many ill-advised decisions that have led to turnovers.

"I think that'll just come with some experience and things are fast for them right now, especially with the pressure," Cunningham said. "I think with each game, things will start to slow down a little bit and we'll have opportunities to play against different styles. Defensively, we've gotta continue to tighten some things up and I still feel like we're allowing too many easy baskets."

Not all was bad for the Lady Bears as they showed some growth and continued some encouraging trends through the first three games.

Rebounding appears to be a strength with young post players making a positive impact. The Lady Bears had a 43-32 advantage on the boards with Indya Green recording her second straight double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

Jade Masogayo also continues to look like a freshman to be excited about moving forward. Along with her six points, she had four rebounds and five blocks. Kansas transfer Aniya Thomas also finished the game with a season-high 18 points while recording her 1,000th collegiate point.

Reinforcements should come with guard Paige Rocca expected to return next week from concussion protocol. It should be the first time the Lady Bears have been 100% healthy all season.

Continuing to build on the positives and improve in areas of weakness will be the focus in the weeks ahead. The Lady Bears won't return to Great Southern Bank Arena for a month with the Las Vegas Invitational beginning on Nov. 25 against UTSA.

"We just have to take it game-by-game," Wilson said. "I think we just need to prepare and practice and that's going to translate into the next game that we play."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Why the Missouri State Lady Bears were so positive after losing to Oklahoma State