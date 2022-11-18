Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
If our political and legal systems worked, there wouldn't be a Donald Trump 2024 campaign
Trump's delay tactics keep coming, and we're running out of time to prove to Americans that our legal system can deliver impartial justice.
In Another Blow to Trump, Lisa Murkowski Looks Set for Victory in Alaska
Trump's midterm loses continued piling up after Senator Lisa Murkowski took a lead against his preferred candidate Kelly Tshibaka Friday night.
Kari Lake Lost The Arizona Elections & Wyoming's Liz Cheney Threw Major Shade On Twitter
The 2022 Midterm Elections came close in a couple of U.S. states. Arizona's results were still being counted last night but Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was, in the end, elected governor against Republican and Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. The Arizona gubernatorial race drew attention, in part, because during Lake's campaign,...
Stay Ready: Grassroots Organizations In Georgia Are Keeping Black Voters Ready For Senate Runoff
Grassroots organizations in Georgia are working to keep Black and Democratic voters excited about the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. NBC News reports voting groups and advocates supporting Warnock in Georgia are keeping Black voters excited to increase the Democrats’ majority in the Senate. If Walker retains his seat, it could have a significant impact, including allowing the party to blunt the voice of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) who has destroyed key parts of the Biden administration’s agenda.
Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it
As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
Josh Hawley Blasts Trump-Appointed FBI Director in Hearing: 'Indefensible'
Sen. Josh Hawley criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate hearing, describing his behavior from a few months ago as "absolutely unbelievable."
New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission
(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners. “According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas...
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holman Rule Will Defund Garland's Special Counsel
The GOP representative predicted the new Republican House majority will dust off an obscure rule and paralyze the investigations of ex-President Donald Trump.
The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights
When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
Divided 10th Circuit upholds own ruling rejecting immunity for church in employment lawsuit
In an unusual 6-4 decision, the federal appeals court based in Denver has refused to reconsider its ruling from earlier this year that found an Arvada church may be held legally liable for allegedly retaliating against one of its former employees. Originally decided in June by a three-judge panel, Faith...
Jan. 6 committee to release "all the evidence" within a month, Lofgren says
Washington — Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel will release "all the evidence" it has collected over the course of its probe "within a month," before Republicans take control of the House.
Ted Cruz Plans 3rd Senate Run Despite Pushing for Two Term Limit Amendment
The GOP senator previously said that long-term politicians have "abused their power" and "created a brokenness" in Washington, D.C.
Prosecutors say storming Capitol was "means" for Oath Keepers to keep Biden from becoming president
Washington — In closing arguments Friday, prosecutors argued that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four of his subordinates had made the historic decision to oppose the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, using "any means necessary," attempting to upend centuries of lawful presidential transitions.
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Several Kentucky supreme court justices sound skeptical of state's near-total abortion ban
Abortion providers are asking Kentucky's supreme court to block the state's near-total abortion ban. During oral arguments, several of the justices sounded skeptical of the ban. A favorable ruling by the court is the only path for access to abortion in the state in the foreseeable future. Midterm voters in...
Opinion | Donald Trump Is (Still) President of White America
The culture of white supremacy has gone fully mainstream. And Trump has presided over this phenomenon as the official culture-warrior-in-chief.
It’s time for Congress to take back congressionally directed spending
Article I of the U.S. Constitution vests spending authority for the “general welfare” with Congress. Indeed, U.S. senators and members of Congress are elected to represent the communities and constituencies that benefit from federal spending decisions. Congress is the anointed steward of taxpayer dollars. Congressionally directed spending and community project funding are embodiments of that authority.
GOP-Led Pennsylvania House Votes to Impeach Progressive Philly DA
The Republican-led Pennsylvania House on Wednesday impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a self-described “progressive prosecutor” whose liberal policies have rankled conservatives amid a rise in crime in the city. The 107-85 vote, made largely along party lines, kicks Krasner’s fate over to the state Senate. The other chamber is also Republican-controlled, although the GOP lacks the two-thirds majority required to successfully impeach the twice-elected Krasner. “History will harshly judge this anti-democratic, authoritarian effort to erase Philly’s votes — votes by Black, brown and broke people in Philadelphia,” the district attorney said in a fiery Wednesday statement. “And voters will...
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
