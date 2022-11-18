ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Stay Ready: Grassroots Organizations In Georgia Are Keeping Black Voters Ready For Senate Runoff

Grassroots organizations in Georgia are working to keep Black and Democratic voters excited about the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. NBC News reports voting groups and advocates supporting Warnock in Georgia are keeping Black voters excited to increase the Democrats’ majority in the Senate. If Walker retains his seat, it could have a significant impact, including allowing the party to blunt the voice of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) who has destroyed key parts of the Biden administration’s agenda.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it

As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission

(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners. “According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights

When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to take back congressionally directed spending

Article I of the U.S. Constitution vests spending authority for the “general welfare” with Congress. Indeed, U.S. senators and members of Congress are elected to represent the communities and constituencies that benefit from federal spending decisions. Congress is the anointed steward of taxpayer dollars. Congressionally directed spending and community project funding are embodiments of that authority.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP-Led Pennsylvania House Votes to Impeach Progressive Philly DA

The Republican-led Pennsylvania House on Wednesday impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a self-described “progressive prosecutor” whose liberal policies have rankled conservatives amid a rise in crime in the city. The 107-85 vote, made largely along party lines, kicks Krasner’s fate over to the state Senate. The other chamber is also Republican-controlled, although the GOP lacks the two-thirds majority required to successfully impeach the twice-elected Krasner. “History will harshly judge this anti-democratic, authoritarian effort to erase Philly’s votes — votes by Black, brown and broke people in Philadelphia,” the district attorney said in a fiery Wednesday statement. “And voters will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap

Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
WISCONSIN STATE
