Hamden, CT

Hamden police arrest three New Haven men in connection to carjacking incident

By Ellie Stamp
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three New Haven men in connection to an Oct. 27 carjacking on Townwalk Drive in Hamden Tuesday.

19-year-old Naszier Beall, 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon were arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court for their involvement in the carjacking.

Beall, Player and Wilfong Dixon were all charged with the following offenses:

  • Robbery in the first degree
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree
  • Illegal use of credit card
  • Conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card
  • Credit card theft
  • Conspiracy to commit credit card theft

In addition, Beall was also charged with criminal possession of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit negligent storage of a firearm.

Det. Andrew Lipford conducted the extensive investigation alongside detectives with the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit, Connecticut State Police, Milford Police Department, the New Haven Shooting Task Force and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force.

At the time of their arrest, all three men were in the custody of the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Beall, Player and Wilfong-Dixon were each held on a $500,000 court-set bond and appeared at Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday.

