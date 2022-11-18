ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization

The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
brady-today.com

UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail

Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
VICTORIA, TX
brady-today.com

Top Ten Texas Fugitive Murillo Captured in California

NOTE - The following information was made public by the Texas Department of Public Safety on November 15, 2022. Julian Exavier Murillo, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was captured on November 15, 2022, in Olivehurst, California. Working off tip information, members of the U.S. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, coordinated efforts with members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Murillo.
OLIVEHURST, CA
ccpdblotter.com

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON ELDERLY

Corpus Christi Police Detectives need your help locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. At approximately 12:05 P.M. on Monay, October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of S Port and Ayers, for an assault just occurred. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 64-year-old male had been assaulted by an...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown

Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime. One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence

A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD welcomes new K9 officer to their ranks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed its newest member with a special badge pinning celebration. CCPD's new K9 officer, a Dutch Sheppard from the Netherlands, has attended specialized training from his handler, senior officer Pedro Muniz for the past three months. He said the new...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Police investigate shooting on beach

A 42-year-old Port Aransas man is expected to survive shooting injuries he suffered during a dispute on the beach Sunday night, Nov. 13, police said. The man was shot in the knee and transported by EMS to Northshore Emergency Center in Portland, according to Sgt. Joseph Rivas, a detective with the Port Aransas Police Department. As of Monday morning, he […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
PORTLAND, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

