Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization
The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
brady-today.com
UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail
Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Several arrests made in game room raids, more arrests expected
The establishments that were raided include the Roadrunner Travel Center at 950 U.S. Highway 77, Matiana Food Mart at 701 Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and To the Moon OG at 601 West Avenue A.
brady-today.com
Top Ten Texas Fugitive Murillo Captured in California
NOTE - The following information was made public by the Texas Department of Public Safety on November 15, 2022. Julian Exavier Murillo, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was captured on November 15, 2022, in Olivehurst, California. Working off tip information, members of the U.S. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, coordinated efforts with members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Murillo.
DOJ: Federal jury convicts Corpus Christi man after police find pipe bomb in his room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been convicted of having an "unregistered destructive device" after authorities found a pipe bomb in his room, according to a news release from the Southern District of the United States Attorney’s Office said. A federal jury deliberated for just...
Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were...
ccpdblotter.com
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON ELDERLY
Corpus Christi Police Detectives need your help locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. At approximately 12:05 P.M. on Monay, October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of S Port and Ayers, for an assault just occurred. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 64-year-old male had been assaulted by an...
Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.
Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown
Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime. One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.
kurv.com
Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence
A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
CCPD welcomes new K9 officer to their ranks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed its newest member with a special badge pinning celebration. CCPD's new K9 officer, a Dutch Sheppard from the Netherlands, has attended specialized training from his handler, senior officer Pedro Muniz for the past three months. He said the new...
Corpus Christi woman gets federal prison time for mailing meth-laced papers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was sentenced to federal prison for disguising meth-laced papers as mail and sending them to the Coastal Bend Detention Center. On July 21, 54-year-old Gail Hostetter pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate...
portasouthjetty.com
Police investigate shooting on beach
A 42-year-old Port Aransas man is expected to survive shooting injuries he suffered during a dispute on the beach Sunday night, Nov. 13, police said. The man was shot in the knee and transported by EMS to Northshore Emergency Center in Portland, according to Sgt. Joseph Rivas, a detective with the Port Aransas Police Department. As of Monday morning, he […]
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
Uniform grants police officers the same authority whether working on-duty or off-duty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers are asking how a man managed to get shot by off-duty CCPD officers in a local bar Sunday night. "I think the confusion is that when they hear 'bar,' not many people realize officers do work off-duty in bars," said CCPD Public Information Lt. Michael Pena.
Local woman pleads guilty to attempting to mail meth to detention center
U.S attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a release that 55-year-old Gail Hostetter pleaded guilty to mailing meth-laced papers disguised as mail to the Coastal Bend Detention Center.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
