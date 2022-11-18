CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.

