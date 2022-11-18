Read full article on original website
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
Want to see some Christmas lights? Check out the Fireflies' display at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are starting a new holiday tradition: Fireflies Holiday Lights. Segra Park, the team's home field, will be decked out with over one million LED lights featuring 10 themed areas. The baseball field is located at 1640 Freed Street in the BullStreet District near downtown Columbia.
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
columbiabusinessreport.com
Shop featuring Black-owned companies opens in Columbia
A shop dedicated to showcasing products from Black-owned companies held its grand opening in Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 17. BOPs, which stands for “Black-owned products,” is located inside NoMA Warehouse at 2222 Sumter St. The shop will offer a wide variety of products including clothing, personal care, cleaning...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
Camden art shop highlighting Native American Art
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Arts Shoppes hopes to teach people about Native American Art by hosting two artists on the last two Saturdays of the month. Michael Cruz is a Native American artist who says most of the art he is showcasing comes from hunting activities he learned from his grandpa on the reservation.
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
crbjbizwire.com
Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
A pipe organ that's survived the test of time - over 150 years - has a future at an Irmo chruch
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina has for many years had a front-row seat to American history - from the Revolutionary War to Civil Rights. Now, a church near Lake Murray has an instrument that has endured well over a century of that history itself. This almost 160-year-old pipe organ...
abccolumbia.com
Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
Roughly 45 Greenview neighborhood homes placed under boil water advisory
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday. According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A hard freeze tonight then warming up for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Skies will gradually move out of the region tonight allowing temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 20s. A hard freeze and widespread frost is likely so protect those sensitive plants and make sure your pets and animals have a warm place tonight. FIRST ALERT...
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
