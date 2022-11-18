ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Shop featuring Black-owned companies opens in Columbia

A shop dedicated to showcasing products from Black-owned companies held its grand opening in Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 17. BOPs, which stands for “Black-owned products,” is located inside NoMA Warehouse at 2222 Sumter St. The shop will offer a wide variety of products including clothing, personal care, cleaning...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden art shop highlighting Native American Art

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Arts Shoppes hopes to teach people about Native American Art by hosting two artists on the last two Saturdays of the month. Michael Cruz is a Native American artist who says most of the art he is showcasing comes from hunting activities he learned from his grandpa on the reservation.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday

CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC

