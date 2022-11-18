ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man injured in Warren house fire

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping

A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
FERNDALE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man shot multiple times at Allen Park motel; suspect arrested

A Detroit man was arraigned Nov. 15 at the 24th District Court after being accused of a shooting Nov. 12 at Allen Park Motor Lodge. Christopher Deandre Jones-Weathers, 23, pleaded not guilty to four counts: attempted assault with intent to murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and two weapons felony firearm charges.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank

A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

