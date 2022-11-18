DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO