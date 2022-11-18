Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
fox2detroit.com
DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
fox2detroit.com
Man injured in Warren house fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.
Violence erupts near downtown Detroit's Campus Martius as pair of shootings sends 2 to hospital
A couple of shootings occurred after holiday celebrations in downtown Detroit Friday evening sent two victims, including a 15-year-old boy, to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend in Eastpointe; self-defense suspected
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say they believe a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger, killing his mother's boyfriend during a fight Wednesday in Eastpointe. Just before 10 p.m., the boy's mother called 911 and said her boyfriend had jumped on her at her home in the 18000 block of Holland Street.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Family of Ki'Azia Miller holds vigil after she was killed by Detroit police
Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago.
68-year-old man arrested after stabbing son in Eastpointe, leaving him in critical condition
Two people have been arrested after an argument outside a home in Eastpointe Wednesday night turned deadly. A 68-year-old allegedly stabbed his 35-year-old son, leaving him in critical condition.
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect used Uber to commit bank robbery in Southfield, told driver to wait up for him, police say
When a suspect in Metro Detroit needed a ride before and after committing an alleged bank robbery this week, he apparently turned to Uber to get the job done, police say.
The Oakland Press
Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping
A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
downriversundaytimes.com
Man shot multiple times at Allen Park motel; suspect arrested
A Detroit man was arraigned Nov. 15 at the 24th District Court after being accused of a shooting Nov. 12 at Allen Park Motor Lodge. Christopher Deandre Jones-Weathers, 23, pleaded not guilty to four counts: attempted assault with intent to murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and two weapons felony firearm charges.
fox2detroit.com
2 shot after argument near Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
Police said two groups of teenagers got into an altercation and things escalated. A 15-year-old was shot in the neck and a young person was shot in the leg at another scene.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot to death by girlfriend's 15-year-old son in Eastpointe, police say
Eastpointe police believe a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his mother's boyfriend during a fight in Eastpointe. Though the shooting remains under investigation, police did say self-defense is suspected.
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman at Sterling Heights Walmart facing up to life in prison
Prosecutors said Jason Graves, 37, approached the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, threw her out of Jeep and drove away. It happened on November 12.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after driver, passenger ejected in single-vehicle rollover on I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - I-75 in Detroit was closed Friday morning after a single-car rollover around 3:30 a.m. after a driver lost control and flipped his car. The crash left one person dead and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Michigan State Police responded to the scene at I-75 and...
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank
A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
Comments / 1