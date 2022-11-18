Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes work to build depth
Readiness is at the forefront of what the University of Iowa men's basketball team hopes to accomplish in Monday’s matchup with Omaha. The 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena precedes a string of five straight games against power-five conference opponents before the start of Big Ten Conference play. Coach...
Oddsmakers weigh in on Huskers-Hawkeyes
Nebraska will open the week before its final game of the season as almost a double-digit underdog to Iowa. Oddsmakers weighed in on the matchup on Sunday, opening the Hawkeyes as nine-point favorites against the Huskers. Nebraska fell 15-14 to Wisconsin as the Badgers scored the go-ahead touchdown with less...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play. True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska
The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
Jack Campbell, Hawkeyes find a way to defeat Minnesota, driver's seat for Big Ten West Title
The Hawkeyes utilize a pair of Jack Campbell fourth quarter turnovers to find a way to beat Minnesota 13-10. Iowa, who was left for dead about a month ago, are now in the driver's seat to win the Big Ten West title. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze everything that happened on Saturday. Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status, how the Iowa defense only allowed 10 points despite giving up 312 rushing yards and the duo try to find the words to describe how Iowa continues to win ball games.
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Huntington Bank Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Minnesota 13.1, Iowa 13.9), so any points scored will be well earned. A...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game has lowest over/under betting line in 20 years
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t known for putting points on the board. The folks in Vegas know that bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring. The Big Ten showdown has the lowest betting line for total score seen in 20 years. Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under betting line...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
3 of the largest and rarest locomotives arrive in Silvis
SILVIS, Ill. — Three of the largest and rarest locomotives arrived in Silvis on Saturday afternoon. This comes after Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America accepted a donation from Union Pacific in an effort to restore them back to their original working conditions. The Challenger Union Pacific 3985, Centennial Union...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Physician assistants may outnumber physicians by 2030, studies claim
DUBUQUE, Iowa — When going to school to be a physician assistant, it's pretty common to roleplay as a sick patient. PA-C and Assistant Professor Cortney Kueter does it to make sure her students at the University of Dubuque know how to take a patient's medical history and care for them properly.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0