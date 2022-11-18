ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes work to build depth

Readiness is at the forefront of what the University of Iowa men's basketball team hopes to accomplish in Monday’s matchup with Omaha. The 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena precedes a string of five straight games against power-five conference opponents before the start of Big Ten Conference play. Coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Oddsmakers weigh in on Huskers-Hawkeyes

Nebraska will open the week before its final game of the season as almost a double-digit underdog to Iowa. Oddsmakers weighed in on the matchup on Sunday, opening the Hawkeyes as nine-point favorites against the Huskers. Nebraska fell 15-14 to Wisconsin as the Badgers scored the go-ahead touchdown with less...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play. True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Jack Campbell, Hawkeyes find a way to defeat Minnesota, driver's seat for Big Ten West Title

The Hawkeyes utilize a pair of Jack Campbell fourth quarter turnovers to find a way to beat Minnesota 13-10. Iowa, who was left for dead about a month ago, are now in the driver's seat to win the Big Ten West title. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze everything that happened on Saturday. Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status, how the Iowa defense only allowed 10 points despite giving up 312 rushing yards and the duo try to find the words to describe how Iowa continues to win ball games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHO 13

Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]

Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

3 of the largest and rarest locomotives arrive in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. — Three of the largest and rarest locomotives arrived in Silvis on Saturday afternoon. This comes after Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America accepted a donation from Union Pacific in an effort to restore them back to their original working conditions. The Challenger Union Pacific 3985, Centennial Union...
SILVIS, IL
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

