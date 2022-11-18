ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Recent commitments have Iowa football’s 2023 class up to 20 pledges

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRcWl_0jF5kpYW00

With several recent commitments, the Iowa Hawkeyes ‘ 2023 recruiting class is now up to 20 pledges overall.

Dating back to Oct. 29, the Hawkeyes have picked up four recent commitments. It began with Iowa Western community college defensive line product Anterio Thompson’s commitment decision just before Halloween.

The Hawkeyes added commitments from Norfolk Catholic offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton and Jesuit wide receiver Jarriett Buie.

The December early signing period is just about exactly one month away, so this late movement is important as Iowa looks to finalize its class. Here’s more on each of Iowa’s recent additions to the 2023 recruiting class.

DL, Anterio Thompson - Iowa Western (Council Bluffs)

https://twitter.com/ThompsonAnterio/status/1586221405913350144?s=20&t=a3XV_f08J_EF3BF8P_LfrA

Anterio Thompson's recruiting profile

Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star defensive tackle

Vitals

Hometown Council Bluffs, Iowa
Projected Position DL
Height 6-2
Weight 295
Class 2023

Other offers

  • Houston
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina State
  • Washington State

RB, Kamari Moulton - Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

https://twitter.com/HulkMoulton/status/1588666350662471680?s=20&t=a3XV_f08J_EF3BF8P_LfrA

Kamari Moulton's recruiting profile

247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star running back, No. 70 running back, No. 141 player from Florida On3 recruiting ranking: Three-star running back Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star running back

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Projected Position RB
Height 5-9
Weight 180
Class 2023

Other offers

  • Connecticut
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Akron
  • Alabama A&M
  • Bryant
  • Central Michigan
  • Illinois State
  • South Dakota
  • Toledo

OL, Kade Pieper - Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk, Neb.)

https://twitter.com/PieperKade/status/1588714018768056321?s=20&t=a3XV_f08J_EF3BF8P_LfrA

Kade Pieper's recruiting profile

247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star defensive line prospect Rivals recruiting ranking: Two-star offensive line prospect

Vitals

Hometown Norfolk, Neb.
Projected Position OL
Height 6-4
Weight 240
Class 2023

Other offers

  • North Dakota
  • North Dakota State
  • South Dakota

WR, Jarriett Buie - Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

https://twitter.com/BuieJarriett/status/1591592441479847937?s=20&t=TUqN9zIMw8SXPQi-0KVXBw

Jarriett Buie's recruiting profile

247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver, No. 169 wide receiver, No. 162 player from Florida On3 recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver, No. 188 wide receiver, No. 180 player from Florida Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Fla.
Projected Position WR
Height 6-3
Weight 192
Class 2023

Other offers

  • Arkansas State
  • Boston College
  • Duke
  • Iowa State
  • James Madison
  • Mercer
  • Middle Tennessee State
  • Toledo
  • USF
  • West Virginia
[listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes work to build depth

Readiness is at the forefront of what the University of Iowa men's basketball team hopes to accomplish in Monday’s matchup with Omaha. The 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena precedes a string of five straight games against power-five conference opponents before the start of Big Ten Conference play. Coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

First Impressions: Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status in win over Minnesota

The Hawkeyes were dead in the water until linebacker Jack Campbell put the entire state of Iowa on his back and said 'follow me.' Campbell forced two huge turnovers late in the fourth quarter to guide his group to a win. It started with a forced fumble against Minnesota star Mo Ibrahim. The following drive, Campbell intercepted Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and returned it to the Minnesota 45-yard line, which helped set up Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. Had the play been reviewable, Campbell would have recorded a pick-six.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hawkeyesports.com

2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
MANHATTAN, KS
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open

MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air

A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy