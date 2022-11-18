Recent commitments have Iowa football’s 2023 class up to 20 pledges

With several recent commitments, the Iowa Hawkeyes ‘ 2023 recruiting class is now up to 20 pledges overall.

Dating back to Oct. 29, the Hawkeyes have picked up four recent commitments. It began with Iowa Western community college defensive line product Anterio Thompson’s commitment decision just before Halloween.

The Hawkeyes added commitments from Norfolk Catholic offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton and Jesuit wide receiver Jarriett Buie.

The December early signing period is just about exactly one month away, so this late movement is important as Iowa looks to finalize its class. Here’s more on each of Iowa’s recent additions to the 2023 recruiting class.

DL, Anterio Thompson - Iowa Western (Council Bluffs)

https://twitter.com/ThompsonAnterio/status/1586221405913350144?s=20&t=a3XV_f08J_EF3BF8P_LfrA

Anterio Thompson's recruiting profile

Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star defensive tackle

Vitals

Hometown Council Bluffs, Iowa Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 295 Class 2023

Other offers

Houston

Illinois

Kansas

Nebraska

North Carolina State

Washington State

RB, Kamari Moulton - Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

https://twitter.com/HulkMoulton/status/1588666350662471680?s=20&t=a3XV_f08J_EF3BF8P_LfrA

Kamari Moulton's recruiting profile

247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star running back, No. 70 running back, No. 141 player from Florida On3 recruiting ranking: Three-star running back Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star running back

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Projected Position RB Height 5-9 Weight 180 Class 2023

Other offers

Connecticut

Florida Atlantic

Akron

Alabama A&M

Bryant

Central Michigan

Illinois State

South Dakota

Toledo

OL, Kade Pieper - Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk, Neb.)

https://twitter.com/PieperKade/status/1588714018768056321?s=20&t=a3XV_f08J_EF3BF8P_LfrA

Kade Pieper's recruiting profile

247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star defensive line prospect Rivals recruiting ranking: Two-star offensive line prospect

Vitals

Hometown Norfolk, Neb. Projected Position OL Height 6-4 Weight 240 Class 2023

Other offers

North Dakota

North Dakota State

South Dakota

WR, Jarriett Buie - Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

https://twitter.com/BuieJarriett/status/1591592441479847937?s=20&t=TUqN9zIMw8SXPQi-0KVXBw

Jarriett Buie's recruiting profile

247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver, No. 169 wide receiver, No. 162 player from Florida On3 recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver, No. 188 wide receiver, No. 180 player from Florida Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Fla. Projected Position WR Height 6-3 Weight 192 Class 2023

Other offers

Arkansas State

Boston College

Duke

Iowa State

James Madison

Mercer

Middle Tennessee State

Toledo

USF

West Virginia

