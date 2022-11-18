Recent commitments have Iowa football’s 2023 class up to 20 pledges
With several recent commitments, the Iowa Hawkeyes ‘ 2023 recruiting class is now up to 20 pledges overall.
Dating back to Oct. 29, the Hawkeyes have picked up four recent commitments. It began with Iowa Western community college defensive line product Anterio Thompson’s commitment decision just before Halloween.
The Hawkeyes added commitments from Norfolk Catholic offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton and Jesuit wide receiver Jarriett Buie.
The December early signing period is just about exactly one month away, so this late movement is important as Iowa looks to finalize its class. Here’s more on each of Iowa’s recent additions to the 2023 recruiting class.
DL, Anterio Thompson - Iowa Western (Council Bluffs)
Anterio Thompson's recruiting profile
Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star defensive tackle
Vitals
|Hometown
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Projected Position
|DL
|Height
|6-2
|Weight
|295
|Class
|2023
Other offers
- Houston
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Nebraska
- North Carolina State
- Washington State
RB, Kamari Moulton - Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Kamari Moulton's recruiting profile
247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star running back, No. 70 running back, No. 141 player from Florida On3 recruiting ranking: Three-star running back Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star running back
Vitals
|Hometown
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Projected Position
|RB
|Height
|5-9
|Weight
|180
|Class
|2023
Other offers
- Connecticut
- Florida Atlantic
- Akron
- Alabama A&M
- Bryant
- Central Michigan
- Illinois State
- South Dakota
- Toledo
OL, Kade Pieper - Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk, Neb.)
Kade Pieper's recruiting profile
247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star defensive line prospect Rivals recruiting ranking: Two-star offensive line prospect
Vitals
|Hometown
|Norfolk, Neb.
|Projected Position
|OL
|Height
|6-4
|Weight
|240
|Class
|2023
Other offers
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- South Dakota
WR, Jarriett Buie - Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Jarriett Buie's recruiting profile
247Sports recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver, No. 169 wide receiver, No. 162 player from Florida On3 recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver, No. 188 wide receiver, No. 180 player from Florida Rivals recruiting ranking: Three-star wide receiver
Vitals
|Hometown
|Tampa, Fla.
|Projected Position
|WR
|Height
|6-3
|Weight
|192
|Class
|2023
Other offers
- Arkansas State
- Boston College
- Duke
- Iowa State
- James Madison
- Mercer
- Middle Tennessee State
- Toledo
- USF
- West Virginia
