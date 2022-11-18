The Lions will be riding a three-game winning streak into Thanksgiving. Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns and the Lions defense forced three turnovers to power a 31-18 win over the Giants on the road. It’s the first time that the Lions have won three straight games since the 2017 season and the victory moves them up to 4-6 as they get set to host the Bills on Thanksgiving.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO