Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
Here are Week 11 Detroit Lions grades.
Dan Campbell Makes List of NFL Coaches on Hot Seat
Could head coach Dan Campbell be in jeopardy if the team does not continue to win?
NBC Sports
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
Detroit News
Lions continue surge, flatten Giants for third straight victory
East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn put it best earlier in the week, calling belief a powerful drug. After a dreadful start to the season, the Lions' surging confidence was evident Sunday at MetLife Stadium as they dismantled the New York Giants, 31-18, earning a third consecutive win for the first time in five years, to go with back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 13-game winless streak away from Ford Field a week earlier.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Chiefs vs Chargers
It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Cowboys piling on, now holding 37-3 lead on Vikings
The Cowboys are rolling. The Vikings aren’t. Dallas has 365 yards and a 37-3 lead on the Vikings, and it’s safe to say Minnesota will not rally today. The Cowboys have scored on all seven possessions, with four touchdowns and three field goals. Ezekiel Elliott scored his second...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports
Broncos, Raiders head to overtime
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that “somebody has to win” his team’s game against the Raiders, but he might wind up being wrong about that. The Broncos and Raiders are tied 16-16 after the end of regulation. They will now head to overtime in Denver.
NBC Sports
Lions beat Giants 31-18 to run win streak to three games
The Lions will be riding a three-game winning streak into Thanksgiving. Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns and the Lions defense forced three turnovers to power a 31-18 win over the Giants on the road. It’s the first time that the Lions have won three straight games since the 2017 season and the victory moves them up to 4-6 as they get set to host the Bills on Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs finally win first road game of season
After seeking a victory on the road for nearly five weeks, the Warriors finally found one Sunday in Houston. Their 127-120 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center snapped their eight-game road losing streak and puts them one game away from reaching 500. It was by no means a fluid...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams officially active on Sunday
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable to play on Sunday, but Las Vegas won’t have to figure out how to beat the Broncos without him. Word on Sunday morning was that Adams was going to play and he officially avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Denver. He was limited in practice with an abdomen injury.
Golf Channel
Nick Faldo joins College GameDay in Montana as guest picker, makes bold Tiger prediction
ESPN's College GameDay has recently been graced by some of golf's most notable names. Last week, former Longhorn Jordan Spieth joined the crew and earlier this year, Scottie Scheffler was surprised with the Jack Nicklaus award ahead of Texas-Alabama. Plus, last year, Harris English brought the Ryder Cup to his alma mater, Georgia.
NBC Sports
Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport
The Bills will be playing tomorrow’s home game in Detroit. If they can get from their homes to Detroit. “We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort.”
Texans vs. Washington injury report: CB Derek Stingley out
The Houston Texans will be without one of their rookie studs when they take on Washington in Week 11 at NRG Stadium. Cornerback Derek Stingley was ruled out with a hamstring injury after not practicing Friday. The No. 3 overall pick from LSU was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday and remained that way for the rest of the week.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Eagles complete spectacular, fourth quarter comeback against Colts
What a spectacular comeback. I’m not sure how they did it, but they did it. The Eagles, trailing by 10 points going into the fourth quarter, roared back with a couple late touchdowns and beat the Colts 17-16 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Wow. Here we go...
Comments / 0