Rauw Alejandro Performs Eclectic Medley at 2022 Latin Grammys

Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro was one of the first artists to take the stage at the 2022 Latin Grammys live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

In a dark stage that gave an illusion of space, which his been the concept of his latest album titled Saturno , Alejandro performed an eclectic and trippy medley of his songs “Lejos del Cielo,” “Más de Una Vez,” “Desesperados” and “Punto 40”. Dressed in a metallic outfit styled with large, dark sunglasses, he started his set singing alone but was then joined by a troupe of dancers who wore all black and who’s faces were covered with white masks.

Most recently, Alejandro, born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, unleashed his new studio album Saturno , home to 18 tracks including the previously-released “Lokera,” “Punto 40,” “Dime Quien????,” and focus single “Lejos Del Cielo,” which all set the tone for his new galactical era.

The ever-chameleonic singer steps away from his signature trap and perreo , and continues honing his art with a more experimental sound. Think old-school hip-hop, ’80s and ’90s freestyle, and even punk rock laced with otherworldly, innovative rhythms.

And in true Rauw fashion, he couldn’t escape to Outerspace without edgy reggaeton songs and some of his best collaborators, including veterans Arcangel and DJ Playero.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.