Las Vegas, NV

Rauw Alejandro Performs Eclectic Medley at 2022 Latin Grammys

By Griselda Flores
 3 days ago

Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro was one of the first artists to take the stage at the 2022 Latin Grammys live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

In a dark stage that gave an illusion of space, which his been the concept of his latest album titled Saturno , Alejandro performed an eclectic and trippy medley of his songs “Lejos del Cielo,” “Más de Una Vez,” “Desesperados” and “Punto 40”. Dressed in a metallic outfit styled with large, dark sunglasses, he started his set singing alone but was then joined by a troupe of dancers who wore all black and who’s faces were covered with white masks.

Most recently, Alejandro, born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, unleashed his new studio album Saturno , home to 18 tracks including the previously-released “Lokera,” “Punto 40,” “Dime Quien????,” and focus single “Lejos Del Cielo,” which all set the tone for his new galactical era.

The ever-chameleonic singer steps away from his signature trap and perreo , and continues honing his art with a more experimental sound. Think old-school hip-hop, ’80s and ’90s freestyle, and even punk rock laced with otherworldly, innovative rhythms.

And in true Rauw fashion, he couldn’t escape to Outerspace without edgy reggaeton songs and some of his best collaborators, including veterans Arcangel and DJ Playero.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.

Billboard

Nicky Jam Performs ‘El Perdón’ Alongside Scholarship Recipients at 2022 Latin Grammys

Nicky Jam is lending a hand to the new generation of musicians. The superstar sang his hit “El Perdón” alongside Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina García, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio de Miguel Jorgequera — who are all performing for the first time at a Latin Grammys ceremony. “Those that know my story know that music saved my life and from many things. And if it wasn’t for music, I probably wouldn’t be here tonight sharing with you all,” the chart-topping artist said before announcing the creation of a new scholarship and thanking the Latin Recording Academy for letting...
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Lionel Richie With Hits-Filled Medley at 2022 AMAs

Lionel Richie, already a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, was also the recipient of the American Music Awards’ prestigious Icon Award at Sunday’s show — with Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performing a medley of Richie’s songs to honor the R&B legend. Richie’s award was presented to him by the first AMAs host, Smokey Robinson, who called the iconic singer his brother and praised Richie for his ability to tackle any genre. “God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few,” Richie said, dedicating his acceptance...
Billboard

Billboard

