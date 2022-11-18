Nicky Jam Performs ‘El Perdón’ Alongside Scholarship Recipients at 2022 Latin Grammys

Nicky Jam is lending a hand to the new generation of musicians.

The superstar sang his hit “El Perdón” alongside Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina García, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio de Miguel Jorgequera — who are all performing for the first time at a Latin Grammys ceremony.

“Those that know my story know that music saved my life and from many things. And if it wasn’t for music, I probably wouldn’t be here tonight sharing with you all,” the chart-topping artist said before announcing the creation of a new scholarship and thanking the Latin Recording Academy for letting him be part of this special moment. “I want to thank Latin Grammys for letting me be part of this project and donate this scholarship for young people. I’m so excited, the scholarship is called Nicky Jam and I’m helping these new artists to do great things and be great global artists. God bless you all.”

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.