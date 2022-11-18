Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Here are the best gifts that give back
These gifts help fund homeless shelters, animal rescues, and more. The holidays are about giving back, not just to your closest loved one, but also to the communities and causes that need it most. If you’re struck by the giving spirit as you put together your shopping list, we have...
“I’ll pay for your meal.” Act of kindness by young cashier brings out generosity in others.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Depending on who you ask any given day, they might tell you that the world is a very horrible place. The planet is actively dying. Senseless wars are raging. People just aren’t nice to each other anymore. I, for one, don’t like the way things are going.
KARE
Why cats pawsitively love St. Paul-based Purrniture Cat Furniture
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Ask Darryl Michaelson about his company — designing and manufacturing cat furniture — and he'll tell you, "It's a happy business." A happy business that started as a hobby. When Michaelson was 24 years old, he wanted to get his pets a cat...
How baby carrots were born
They're cute, there's no need to peel or wash 'em, and they're extraordinarily popular; 70% of all carrots sold today are the baby kind. But they are technically not "baby carrots." Correspondent David Pogue looks at the "Eureka!" moment when a California farmer found a way to reduce waste and sell more of his crop.
The Daily South
Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season
It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
Tiny kitten survives ride on underside of Metro Transit bus
A tiny kitten somehow survived a bus ride between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center after stowing away in the undercarriage of a Metro Transit bus. The kitten was discovered thanks to the keen hearing of a bus driver, who could hear "a kitten crying" at Brooklyn Center Transit Center, according to Metro Transit on Instagram.
macaronikid.com
Partner With Us to Let Everyone Know About Local Winter Fun + More
Are you looking for ways to get the word out about your organization's winter fun? Macaroni KID Yorkville - Geneva - St. Charles is the BEST way to spread the word to families about your upcoming events, classes, sports, or attractions. What we offer:. Holiday Guide Sponsorship. Business Directory. Dedicated...
'This will be our Super Bowl': Plimoth Patuxet chef prepares all the Thanksgiving fixings
PLYMOUTH – Chef Ramon Rosa launched his career in the sports and entertainment culinary world while working at the large Puerto Rico Coliseum. He later moved to Miami, were he went on to cook at some of the most prestigious sports events in the world, including five NBA finals, seven tennis tournaments and Super Bowl LIV in 2019.
Spam turns 85 years old
Spam, the Minnesota meat product that exploded in popularity during WWII, is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To date, the company has produced more than 9 billion cans of spiced ham. Elise Preston has more.
The secret behind baby carrots
You gotta love baby carrots. Don't have to wash 'em, don't have to peel 'em, don't have to cut 'em. But here's the big secret about baby carrots: They're actually pieces of carrots. "Cut into two-inch pieces and peeled, and put in a bag," explained Jeff Huckaby, the CEO of Grimmway Farms, the biggest carrot grower on Earth. One regular carrot might be cut into two, three, even four baby carrots.
Thanksgiving, family, love and food
For this Thanksgiving holiday, musician and "Song Exploder" host Hrishikesh Hirway offers his thoughts on how food – including his mom's Mango Pie recipe – brings people together as an instrument of love.
The long and short of microgreens
In 1993 engineer-turned-farmer Michael Clark was supplying produce to his friend, Virginia chef Craig Hartman, who requested some "baby greens." The result: ever-smaller lettuce leaves. Today, these tiny vegetables are a big ingredient in fancy restaurants, food magazines and windowsill farms. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how a trend was born.
