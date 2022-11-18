ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
CBS News

How baby carrots were born

They're cute, there's no need to peel or wash 'em, and they're extraordinarily popular; 70% of all carrots sold today are the baby kind. But they are technically not "baby carrots." Correspondent David Pogue looks at the "Eureka!" moment when a California farmer found a way to reduce waste and sell more of his crop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Partner With Us to Let Everyone Know About Local Winter Fun + More

Are you looking for ways to get the word out about your organization's winter fun? Macaroni KID Yorkville - Geneva - St. Charles is the BEST way to spread the word to families about your upcoming events, classes, sports, or attractions. What we offer:. Holiday Guide Sponsorship. Business Directory. Dedicated...
CBS News

Spam turns 85 years old

Spam, the Minnesota meat product that exploded in popularity during WWII, is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To date, the company has produced more than 9 billion cans of spiced ham. Elise Preston has more.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

The secret behind baby carrots

You gotta love baby carrots. Don't have to wash 'em, don't have to peel 'em, don't have to cut 'em. But here's the big secret about baby carrots: They're actually pieces of carrots. "Cut into two-inch pieces and peeled, and put in a bag," explained Jeff Huckaby, the CEO of Grimmway Farms, the biggest carrot grower on Earth. One regular carrot might be cut into two, three, even four baby carrots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Thanksgiving, family, love and food

For this Thanksgiving holiday, musician and "Song Exploder" host Hrishikesh Hirway offers his thoughts on how food – including his mom's Mango Pie recipe – brings people together as an instrument of love.
CBS News

The long and short of microgreens

In 1993 engineer-turned-farmer Michael Clark was supplying produce to his friend, Virginia chef Craig Hartman, who requested some "baby greens." The result: ever-smaller lettuce leaves. Today, these tiny vegetables are a big ingredient in fancy restaurants, food magazines and windowsill farms. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how a trend was born.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

