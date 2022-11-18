ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

CBS San Francisco

Man robbed, beaten in Menlo Park during date with woman met via app

MENLO PARK -- Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening.Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.A preliminary investigation determined that the victim met up with a woman who he met on an online dating app. The victim and the woman were sitting his parked car when two suspects approached the car, removed the victim from the vehicle before assaulting him and taking cash from him. The woman willingly fled the scene with the male suspects.The male suspects are described as Black adults, in their early 20s wearing face masks. One was wearing all black clothing while the other was wearing a red jacket. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The female suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it.The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries and later released.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs student

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work, she told KRON4. Surveillance video (above) obtained by KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter

El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant

A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's inquest finds Oakland woman's death after police pursuit was accidental

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a coroner's jury found 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland died because of an accident.  The coroner's jury reached the verdict Friday in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Laura Pagey.  Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard.  A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near Moraga Way and St. Andrews Drive around 10:10 a.m. that day. A chase ensued, with Jackson speeding toward Orinda. Authorities said the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons shortly before the crash, in which Jackson was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital.  Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes a coroner's inquest in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel. It's a public hearing during which a jury rules on the manner of a person's death. Jury members can choose from the following four options when making their finding: accident, suicide, natural causes, or at the hands of another person other than by accident.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley official pushes back on criticism over handling of massive teen-party melee

MILL VALLEY -- Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said Friday.  The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were yelling profanities, drinking, throwing bottles and possibly setting off fireworks on Ashford Avenue. Some teens jumped on a police car and threw things at officers, police said. Many teens were in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.  A deputy from Marin County Sheriff's Department...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead

SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Victim of Oakland school shooting dies: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A victim in the King Estate shooting Sept. 28 has died, the Oakland Police Department announced via Twitter on Friday. Police are working with the Alameda County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. Six people were injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, CA

